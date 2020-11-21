Twelve killed, 26 injured in separate road mishaps

Twelve people were killed and 26 others injured in separate road accidents in ten districts- Naogaon, Sherpur, Gazipur, Khulna, Sirajganj, Mymensingh, Gopalganj, Bhola, Khagrachhari ,and Laxmipur, in four days.

MANDA, NAOGAON: Two persons were killed and five others injured as two trucks collided head-on in Manda Upazila of the district early Friday.

The deceased were identified as Dinesh Chandra Barman, 38, son of Sharat Chandra Barman, and Dinesh Barman, 36, son of Dinbandhu Barman, hailed from Angaria Village in Bhurungamari Upazila of Kurigram.

Police and local sources said a straw-laden truck coming from Bhurungamari collided with another stone-laden one in front of Jonaky Hotel in Ferryghat area on the Naogaon-Rajshahi Highway at around 5:30am, leaving the duo dead on the spot and five others injured.

Fire fighters rushed the injured to Manda Upazila Health Complex.

Later, three of them were shifted to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Manda Police Station (PS) Shahinur Rahman confirmed the incident.

SHERPUR: A man was killed and three others were injured in a road accident in Sadar Upazila of the district on Thursday afternoon.

Deceased Solaiman, 50, was a resident of Satutia area in Kalihati Upazila of Tangail District.

Police said a sand-laden truck hit a passenger-laden easy-bike in Chaygharipara area in the afternoon, leaving one of its passengers dead on the spot and three others injured.

The injured were rushed to Sherpur Sadar Hospital.

Sadar PS OC Abdullah Al Mamun confirmed the incident.

KALIGANJ, GAZIPUR: A college student was killed and another injured in a road accident in Kaliganj Upazila of the district on Thursday noon.

Deceased Siam Mia, 20, was the son of Majnu Mia of Munshurpur Village under Kaliganj Municipality. He was a second year student at Kaliganj Government Sramik College.

Local sources said an easy-bike and a motorcycle carrying Siam and Sabbir collided head-on in Tiria area under Nagori Union on the Panjora-Kaliganj Road at noon, leaving two motorcyclists seriously injured.

The injured were rushed to Kaliganj Upazila Health Complex, where Siam was declared dead.

Kaliganj PS OC AKM Mizanul Haque confirmed the incident adding that, the body was handed over to the deceased's family members without autopsy.

DUMURIA, KHULNA: Two motorcyclists were seriously injured in a road accident in Dumuria Upazila of the district on Thursday noon.

The injured are Tarak Ghosh, 40, of Malatia Village, and Asaduzzaman, 35, of Chuknagar area in the upazila.

Police and local sources said a Satkhira-bound private car hit a motorcycle in front of Tipna Village Super Market on the Khulna-Satkhira Highway about 2pm, leaving the duo seriously injured.

The injured were rushed to Dumuria Upazila Health Complex first and later, shifted to Khulna Medical College Hospital following the deterioration of their condition.

Sub-Inspector (SI) of Dumuria PS Md Mofazzal Hossen confirmed the incident.

SIRAJGANJ: Two motorcyclists were killed and another was injured in a road accident in Belkuchi Upazila of the district on Wednesday evening.

The deceased were identified as Sabuj Mondal, 22, son of Hakim Mondal, and Hazrat Ali, 23, son of Abdul Kuddus Munshi of Shernagar Village in the upazila.

Belkuchi PS OC Golam Mostafa said a bus hit a motorcycle carrying three young men in Shubarnasara area on the Belkuchi-Enayetpur Road about 7:30pm, leaving two dead on the spot and another injured.

Injured Farhad Hossen, 28, was rushed to Enayetpur Hospital.

Being informed, police recovered the bodies.

However, police seized the bus, but its driver and helper managed to flee, the OC added.

GAFARGAON, MYMENSINGH: A man was killed and five others were injured as a truck rammed into a CNG-run auto-rickshaw in Gafargaon Upazila of the district on Wednesday afternoon.

Deceased Chan Mia, 57, was a resident of Dapunia Village under Dapunia Union in Mymensingh Sadar Upazila.

Police and local sources said a truck smashed the auto-rickshaw carrying five passengers in Shibganj Bazaar area about 3:30pm, leaving Chan Mia dead on the spot and five others including the auto-rickshaw driver injured.

The injured were taken to Gafargaon Upazila Health Complex.

Gafargaon PS OC Anukul Sarker confirmed the incident adding that, police seized the both vehicles and a case was filed in this connection.

GOPALGANJ: A cattle trader was killed in a road accident in Kashiani Upazila of the district on Wednesday.

Deceased Mizan Molla, 45, was the son of Altaf Molla of Safolidanga Village in the upazila.

Local sources said Mizan was taking his cattle-heads to Poranpur Haat by a human hauler, locally called Nasimon, in the afternoon.

At one stage, the Nasimon fell in a roadside ditch as its driver lost its control, leaving Mizan seriously injured.

He was rushed to Gopalganj General Hospital, where he was declared dead.

DAULATKHAN, BHOLA: A teenage boy was killed and nine others were injured in a road accident in Daulatkhan Upazila of the district on Wednesday afternoon.

Deceased Tamzid, 15, was the son of Abdul Malek of Char Khalifa Union in the upazila.

Daulatkhan PS OC Md Bajlar Rahman said a bus hit a three-wheeler (locally known as mahendra) from behind in the said area in the afternoon. After hitting passerby Tamjid, the mahendra fell in a roadside ditch.

Following this, the boy died on the spot and nine passengers of the vehicle were injured.

The injured were admitted to Daulatkhan Upazila Health Complex and Bhola Sadar Hospital, the OC added.

RAMGARH, KHAGRACHHARI: A pickup van driver was killed in a road accident in Ramgarh Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.

Deceased Md Nurul Islam, 35, was the son of Mojibul Haque of Chowdhury Para area under Ramgarh Municipality.

Local sources said driver of a brick-laden pickup van lost its control and it fell in a roadside ditch in Durgam Dataram Para area under Patachhara Union about 9:30am, leaving its driver dead on the spot.

Ramgarh PS SI Saleh confirmed the incident adding that, police recovered the body.

LAXMIPUR: Two persons were killed in a road accident in Chandraganj PS area of the district on Tuesday.

Of the deceased, one was identified as Jamal Uddin, son of Abu Sayed of Kamalnagar Upazila.

The PS OC Jasim Uddin said a bus hit a CNG-run auto rickshaw on the Laxmipur-Noakhali Highway at noon, leaving its driver and passenger Jamal dead on the spot.

Being informed, highway police recovered the bodies, the OC added.










