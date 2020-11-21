Uganda clashes kill 37

KAMPALA, Nov 20: Thirty-seven people died in violent clashes between Ugandan security forces and supporters of detained opposition leader Bobi Wine this week, a police official said Friday, updating an earlier toll.

Two days of protests were sparked by the arrest of Bobi Wine ahead of a political rally in support of his bid for the presidency in January 14's election.

Dozens died and hundreds were arrested as tyres were burned and police responded to hurled rocks with teargas, rubber bullets and live rounds in the capital Kampala and other towns.

On Friday, there was a heavy police and army presence in Kampala with roadblocks and security checks, after protests turned to looting and robberies the evening before. -AFP







