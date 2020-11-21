Lara Trump eyes Senate run

WASHINGTON, Nov 20: US President Donald Trump's daughter-in-law Lara is considering a Senate run in her home state of North Carolina in 2022, US media reported Thursday.

The reports, in the New York Times and Politico, come as Donald Trump continues seeking to reverse his November 3 presidential election loss to Joe Biden through baseless fraud claims and personal outreach to state election authorities.

Lara Trump, married to the president's second-eldest son Eric, "has been telling associates she is considering a run for Senate in 2022," the New York Times said, citing three unnamed "allies."

North Carolina Republican senator Richard Burr has said he will not seek reelection that year. -AFP





