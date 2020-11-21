

Sonia Gandhi forms Congress panels

Announced Friday, just before Ms Gandhi leaves for Goa to escape Delhi pollution, the appointments are being seen as a move to ward off further public embarrassment - such as that caused by Mr Sibal's interview to the Indian Express or the letter by 23 leaders challenging the Gandhi family's control.

The committee on economic affairs includes former Finance Minister P Chidambaram. The second committee (on foreign affairs) has both Anand Sharma and Shashi Tharoor, and Ghulam Nabi Azad and Veerappa Moily have been named to the third.

Mr Chidambaram, a Rajya Sabha MP from Maharashtra, was not initially placed in the dissenting camp, but appears to have been moved there after his support of Mr Sibal. He had criticised the party's on-ground presence in the light of its performance in the Bihar election and bypolls in other states.

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh is a member of all three committees.

The very public breaking-of-ranks over a perceived lack of leadership and dismal electoral results extended Tuesday to questions over economic policies. -NDTV









