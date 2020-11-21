Small businesses during C-19 pandemic

Dear Sir



The old practice of small business is selling goods from the store, where a consumer goes to buy it. But after the COVID pandemic, these small businesses started to deliver their goods to customers' doors, and many small businesses started to sell their products online.



This practice helps the small business owner to create a new platform to sell their goods. And also, many entrepreneurs have started to do business online. Some business owners started to sell different types of products that they were not used to sell before. And this happened because of high demand from the consumer side. This emergence of new entrepreneurs is good for people and for the economy.



This kind of reformation makes market fit in a hard time. It is hoped these entrepreneurs sustain in the market and increase their operation all over the country. These small business owners need some basic training and education regarding online business, to make their businesses more productive.



As the winter is coming and corona is still present in our country, these small business owners can meet people's needs, and people can get their necessary products at home.



Md Asaduzzaman

School of Business and Economics,

North South University