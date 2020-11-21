RAB arrests 7 for buying, selling snatched mobile phones

A team of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB)-4 has arrested seven people from Pallabi area on Thursday night for buying and selling snatched mobile phones and recovered 275 phones and Taka 22,520 in cash from their possessions.

The arrestees are Abdul Jalil, Md Kalimullah, Kaoser Ahmed Tanvir, Sohag Dhali, Md Hridoy Hossain, Nirob Hossain, and Md Roni, RAB-4 ASP (media) Ziaur Rahman Chowdhury, said.

"A team of RAB-4 raided section-11 area of Pallabi on the night of Thursday and arrested the seven. We recovered 275 mobile phones, which were snatched or lifted from different location, from their possessions," ASP Chowdhury said. -BSS