Teenager ‘gang-raped’ in city, 6 including cousin held

A teenage girl was "gang-raped" by her cousin and one more on Wednesday night in the capital's Kalyanpur. Four more youths were also involved.

As the victim informed the law enforcers after the incident, they launched a manhunt, and nabbed the accused that night.

Police held 18-year-old Md Raihan, the victim's cousin, Alamin, Joy Mia, Imran, 19-year-old Md Emon, and Abu Sayeed.

"The victim filed a case on Thursday in connection with the incident. Samples were collected from the spot, and legal action is also being taken," Mirpur Model Police Station Officer-In-Charge Md Mostafizur Rahman said.

"The 18-year-old victim has been sent to the one-stop crisis centre (OCC) for primary treatment, mental trauma support, and DNA collection." -UNB













