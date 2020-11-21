Armed gang robs launch passengers on Meghna River

MUNSHIGANJ, Nov 20: An armed gang has attacked a launch on the Meghna river looting cash and other valuables from passengers.

On Thursday night, the robbers arrived by speedboat and swooped on MV Makbul-2 at Gazaria in Munshiganj, said Nasiruddin Mridha, chief of North Matlab Police Station. Some passengers were injured in the attacks.

MV Makbul-2 had left Narayanganj for Shatnol in Chandpur at around 9 pm carrying more than 200 passengers. About 20 robbers attacked the vessel while it was crossing the river in Gazaria, the police officer said, citing passengers.

-bdnews24.com





















