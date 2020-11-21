Video
Saturday, 21 November, 2020
Sheikh Razia’s Qulkhwani held

Published : Saturday, 21 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 70
Staff Correspondent

Qulkhwani of Sheikh Razia Naser, wife of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's younger brother and valiant Freedom Fighter Sheikh Abu Naser and mother of lawmakers Sheikh Helal Uddin and Sheikh Jewel, was held on Friday.
Marking the Qulkhwani, the family of Sheikh Razia and different units of Awami League and its front organizations arranged various programmes including 'Khatme Quran' and distribution of foods among orphans and distressed people.
Family members, relatives and well-wishers of Sheikh Razia Naser joined doa and milad mahfils after Jumma prayers, seeking eternal peace of the departed soul of Sheikh Razia and all martyrs of the August 15, 1975 carnage.
Besides, special doa and milad mahfils were held at Tungipara, Bagerhat and Khulna after Jumma prayers.
According to Gopalganj Correspondent, Tungipara Upazila Awami League (AL) organised a special doa and milad mahfil at Bangabandhu mausoleum mosque after Jumma prayers here.
District AL general secretary Mahbub Ali Khan, Upazila AL president Sheikh Abul Bashar Khair, general secretary Babul Sheikh, Upazila parishad chairman Solaiman Biswas, former poura mayor Ilias Hossain, Poura mayor Sheikh Ahmed Hossain Mirza along with AL workers and leaders of associate organizations joined the doa and milad mahfil.


