

Nazia Farhana



Burmese Grasp Hot Pickles

Ingredients

* 2 1/2 Burmese grasp ( pilling)

* 100 gms fenugreek seeds

* 50 gms red pepper

* 60 gms onion seeds

* 100 gms fennel seeds

* 2 tbsp black peppercorns

* 50 gms turmeric powder

* 10 gms dry chilli powder

Recipe

* 1 1/2 l mustard oil



Method 1. Mix all the spices together and add half a cup of oil to the mix. Sprinkle a little of this mixture into the jar.

2. Take Burmese grasp and rub them well in the spice mixture. Put one layer of the Burmese grasp in the jar and sprinkle some more spice mixture on top.

3. Keep repeating the layering process with a sprinkle of mixture till the Burmese grasp are used up. Put all the remaining mixture on top of these layers.

4. Add the rest of the oil to the jar until its contents are covered. Keep in the sun for a week then store. The contents will be very tender in a month.

5. Serve with your favorite parantha!



Recipe

Ingredients:



* 1 kg Carissa carandas

* 3 tablespoon hot English mustard paste

* 2 tablespoon garlic

* ½ teaspoon turmeric powder

* 1 tablespoon chilli powder

* ½ teaspoon nigella seeds

* ½ teaspoon fenugreek seeds

* ½ teaspoon fennel seeds

* ½ ajwain seeds

* 4-6 dry chillies o ½ cup vinegar o Salt o 1 and ½ cups Mustard oil



Method:

1. Cut Carissa carandas and remove the seed. Wash and pat dry it.

2. Mix chilli powder and 2 tablespoon salt and dry under sun at least 4 hours. 3. Roast all seeds separately and grind them.

3. Heat the pan with oil and add dry chilli. When dry chillies fries, add garlic, mustard paste, rest of spices and vinegar.

4. When it cooperates together, add Carissa carandas pieces.

5. Stir well and cook about 5minutes.

6. Check the salt and remove from the stove.

7. Let it cool down. Then put into a jar and leave it again in the sun for another 4-5 days.

Nazia Farhana culinary expert, Assessor of Bangladesh Technical Education Board and owner of Shanta's Cuisine.Burmese Grasp Hot PicklesIngredients* 2 1/2 Burmese grasp ( pilling)* 100 gms fenugreek seeds* 50 gms red pepper* 60 gms onion seeds* 100 gms fennel seeds* 2 tbsp black peppercorns* 50 gms turmeric powder* 10 gms dry chilli powder* 300 gms salt* 1 1/2 l mustard oilMethod 1. Mix all the spices together and add half a cup of oil to the mix. Sprinkle a little of this mixture into the jar.2. Take Burmese grasp and rub them well in the spice mixture. Put one layer of the Burmese grasp in the jar and sprinkle some more spice mixture on top.3. Keep repeating the layering process with a sprinkle of mixture till the Burmese grasp are used up. Put all the remaining mixture on top of these layers.4. Add the rest of the oil to the jar until its contents are covered. Keep in the sun for a week then store. The contents will be very tender in a month.5. Serve with your favorite parantha!Carissa Carandas PicklesIngredients:* 1 kg Carissa carandas* 3 tablespoon hot English mustard paste* 2 tablespoon garlic* ½ teaspoon turmeric powder* 1 tablespoon chilli powder* ½ teaspoon nigella seeds* ½ teaspoon fenugreek seeds* ½ teaspoon fennel seeds* ½ ajwain seeds* 4-6 dry chillies o ½ cup vinegar o Salt o 1 and ½ cups Mustard oilMethod:1. Cut Carissa carandas and remove the seed. Wash and pat dry it.2. Mix chilli powder and 2 tablespoon salt and dry under sun at least 4 hours. 3. Roast all seeds separately and grind them.3. Heat the pan with oil and add dry chilli. When dry chillies fries, add garlic, mustard paste, rest of spices and vinegar.4. When it cooperates together, add Carissa carandas pieces.5. Stir well and cook about 5minutes.6. Check the salt and remove from the stove.7. Let it cool down. Then put into a jar and leave it again in the sun for another 4-5 days.