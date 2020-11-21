

Kodomo Bangladesh’s new brand ambassador Oishi

Pentagon International Limited (Agent in Bangladesh of Kodomo) Chairman MM Jahid Mahmud, Managing Director Antu Kareem, Director Md. Anwar Hossain, other senior officials, actors, actresses, musicians and media personals were also graced the occasion.

Pentagon International Chairman MM Jahid Mahmud said, "We are delighted to have Farhana Afrin Oishi be as a member of Kodomo family. Hope that we will have a long way with Oishi."

Responding to a question of why adult brand ambassadors for baby products, Managing Director of Pentagon International Antu Kareem said, "We are working on baby products and their parents choose the product for them. That's why we were looking for someone who is both a mother and direct dealings with the product having internationally recognition for the promotion of our brand. So in all aspects, we considered Oishi as our new brand ambassador."

Expressing her feelings Farhana Afrin Oishi said, "I am very much proud to be the brand ambassador of world famous brand Kodomo in Bangladesh. Baby products brand Kodomo has become very popular in the market of Bangladesh. I want to utilize my talent and hard work for Kodomo. I hope to come with something that will be a very worthy in the future as an ambassador. Pray for me so that I can fulfill my responsibilities properly."









