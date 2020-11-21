Video
Saturday, 21 November, 2020, 3:45 AM
Life & Style

Unique dress to savour winter

Published : Saturday, 21 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34
Life & Style Report

Winter is a season which is full of occasions. People want to travel for refreshment and recharge their life. People arrange occasion of marriage, picnic, party and many more programmes. On this season people want to wear different and unique dress as they attend many programme. So dress is most important and should be different.
  Dress is important and unique to every culture. Each culture also dresses according to its own standard of modesty and its needs for protection from the climate. Individuals may dress in certain ways to express who they are as people.
Suzana Sumi, a boutique shop owner, 'Unique Fitmart' arrange collection for this reason as she wants people to dress them well. Her dress is unique and those you can wear in every season. If you want to buy winter cloths, she has those also in her collections.
What is unique in her business is that she made every dress in Islamic style.
"I have done every dress in Islamic style and it also demandable in Covid-19 situation. Those dresses are amazing. Those dresses could cover the whole body. My business now has spread in the country and abroad," she said.
"I make the unique designs of my dresses. Due to its very comfortable, unique, fashionable and tasteful design, every dress has become very much in demand among modern girls. I have a small dress making and ordering factory in Dhanmondi from where I deliver the dresses based on the demand of the customers in Bangladesh and abroad."
 Basically, in addition to gowns and party wear, some dresses made of two-part, silk and muslin fabrics will look a bit like a Barbie doll with a lot more girth! It's party wear !! Full sleeve, and the sleeve is very unique, she informed.


