SME foundations to ensure incentive package for entrepreneurs

The SME Foundation is in regular contact with Bangladesh Bank, commercial banks and financial institutions to ensure that loans are available under the incentive package for SME entrepreneurs, said Chairperson Prof. Md. Masudur Rahman in an exchange of views meeting with women entrepreneurs.

The SME Foundation organized an exchange of views meeting with representatives of 23 women's chambers, associations and trade bodies, and a number of banks and financial institutions, in preparation for the second wave of corona on November 12.

Masudur Rahman said that women entrepreneurs need to be prepared to face the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic. He further said that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has announced a separate incentive package of Tk 20,000 crore for small and medium entrepreneurs. The SME Foundation is in regular contact with commercial and financial institutions, including Bangladesh Bank, to get loans for incentive packages. The chairperson of the SME Foundation hopes that the officials of banks and financial institutions will be more proactive in giving loans to small and medium entrepreneurs. He also urged the entrepreneurs to become more proficient in online product marketing in the Covid-19 situation.

Entrepreneurs should not give up their business and the SME Foundation is taking various initiatives to enhance their skills, he added.

During the exchange of views, the entrepreneurs raised the issue of repaying bank loan installments and getting new loans.

The exchange of views on skills training for women entrepreneurs, advisory services, financing opportunities were also discussed at the meeting. SM Shaheen Anwar, Deputy Managing Director, SME Foundation and Farzana Khan, General Manager spoke on the occasion.