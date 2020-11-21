

WEO opens new door

They have opened new doors for local products. The initiative is taken when Covid-19 pandemic forced the downturn of business. The thought then struck in their mind that what it is like to go online and the idea is executed well.

The House of WEO an online platform for domestic products produced by members of the WEO was inaugurated at Mohammadpur on November 15.

WEO President Nazma Masud inaugurated the platform. About 30 entrepreneurs of the company were present at that time.

Basically, it is an online platform where 30 members of WEO will be able to present their own home-made products and there will be an outlet for those products where customers can come and see the products in person. This online platform and showroom has more than 100 items including various handicraft products, boutique items, food products, showpiece, home decor, children's clothing. Gradually the number of entrepreneurs and products will continue to increase.

WEO President Nazma Masud said, "When I realized that women entrepreneurs are going through a severe downturn due to the Covid-19 pandemic, we took this initiative. When everything is going online, why can't we take such an initiative so I decided to talk to everyone about a platform where all Entrepreneurs will supply their products, sell them online and have an outlet, and that's where today's initiative begins."





















