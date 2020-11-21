Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 21 November, 2020, 3:45 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Women's Own

‘Girls Takeover’ a dream ladder for women empowerment

Published : Saturday, 21 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 38
Women\'s Own Desk

‘Girls Takeover’ a dream ladder for women empowerment

‘Girls Takeover’ a dream ladder for women empowerment

Takeover is a symbolic program of Plan International, which promotes girls' leadership and decision-making. This is organized by Plan International to show the dreams and courage of women to play a role in social leadership.
Through the program, the responsibility of any important part of the society is handed over to a girl child for one day.
For the next 10 years, Plan International will work on the rights of girls around the world. The theme of this year's 'Girls Takeover' program was the freedom of women in the internet or virtual world. And so this time for one day in the place of Sonia Bashir Kabir, one of the pioneers of the technology empire of Bangladesh, youth activist Mitu was given the symbolic responsibility of the SBK foundation. Mitu got the opportunity of this takeover as a representative of an organization called Yes Bangladesh. Mitu has been working with various organizations on child rights since childhood.
Sonia Bashir Kabir is a unique woman who grew up in the midst of the traditional male-centric social structure of Bangladesh. Although she has been in his place for some time, Mitu has expressed his feelings after performing her duties. "Taking on this symbolic role on October 13 has boosted my confidence and this confidence will one day help me to perform my duty in such a leading position," she said.
‘Girls Takeover’ a dream ladder for women empowerment

‘Girls Takeover’ a dream ladder for women empowerment

"This incident changed my thinking even more. Taking on this responsibility as a young woman will serve as an inspiration to other comrades as well. The thought came to us that we could reach such a place."
Mitu has given a proposal to Sonia Bashir Kabir about the harassment of women on the internet. According to Mitu's proposal, women usually are told to take the refuge of law if they are victims of online harassment. But that doesn't happen very often. Even they don't get the justice.
That's why she suggested to create an app which could report within 24 hours if any women are harassed. On this basis it will be possible to advocate with the government. At the same time, Mitu expects Sonia Bashir to take part in the fight to secure the virtual world for women. This top entrepreneur in the IT sector has responded to Mitu's proposal.
Mitu has also promised to integrate girls' organizations with the organization. A platform like Takeover could held in hastening women empowerment, according to Mitu.
Mitu's slogan, " I am a woman and I can do it."
Therefore she is working on empowerment of women, equality, prevention of gender inequality, prevention of oppression of women.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
SME foundations to ensure incentive package for entrepreneurs
WEO opens new door
WaterAid Bangladesh's sanitation, hygiene awareness programme continues
‘Girls Takeover’ a dream ladder for women empowerment
Mohsena’s journey to entrepreneurship from accountant
Call to protect women and children from human trafficking
Per winter lip care
Call for harsh punishment for rapists


Latest News
Sri Lankan to further promote Belt and Road construction with China
EU gives upbeat assessment of state of Brexit trade talks
Armed Forces Day on Saturday
Antimicrobial resistance could expose nations to another global emergency: PM
Bkash distributor's looted Tk 56.50 lakh recovered, three arrested
Football: Two staff members test positive for Covid-19 in Doha
31 home-made bombs neutralized, two held at Uttara
Rape of dead woman at morgue: Dom Munna confesses to court
Hasan for finding reason behind Fakhrul’s contradictory statement
ASP Shipon's death: Dr Mamun, Fatema sent to jail
Most Read News
Armenia-Azerbaijan war: Equation of profit and loss
4 'militants' from Sirajganj cordoned off house surrender
Bombs in Uttara building, disposal unit at spot
DU's evening MBA admission test postponed
Full committee of Dhaka South City AL announced
Youth held for rape of dead girls at Suhrawardy morgue
Kore Search celebrates 2nd anniv
MV Morning Bird accident victims’ families get compensation
How the mystery of sex with female dead bodies comes to light
Why is Myanmar so significant to China?
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft