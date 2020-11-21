

‘Girls Takeover’ a dream ladder for women empowerment

Through the program, the responsibility of any important part of the society is handed over to a girl child for one day.

For the next 10 years, Plan International will work on the rights of girls around the world. The theme of this year's 'Girls Takeover' program was the freedom of women in the internet or virtual world. And so this time for one day in the place of Sonia Bashir Kabir, one of the pioneers of the technology empire of Bangladesh, youth activist Mitu was given the symbolic responsibility of the SBK foundation. Mitu got the opportunity of this takeover as a representative of an organization called Yes Bangladesh. Mitu has been working with various organizations on child rights since childhood.

Sonia Bashir Kabir is a unique woman who grew up in the midst of the traditional male-centric social structure of Bangladesh. Although she has been in his place for some time, Mitu has expressed his feelings after performing her duties. "Taking on this symbolic role on October 13 has boosted my confidence and this confidence will one day help me to perform my duty in such a leading position," she said.

Mitu has given a proposal to Sonia Bashir Kabir about the harassment of women on the internet. According to Mitu's proposal, women usually are told to take the refuge of law if they are victims of online harassment. But that doesn't happen very often. Even they don't get the justice.

That's why she suggested to create an app which could report within 24 hours if any women are harassed. On this basis it will be possible to advocate with the government. At the same time, Mitu expects Sonia Bashir to take part in the fight to secure the virtual world for women. This top entrepreneur in the IT sector has responded to Mitu's proposal.

Mitu has also promised to integrate girls' organizations with the organization. A platform like Takeover could held in hastening women empowerment, according to Mitu.

Mitu's slogan, " I am a woman and I can do it."

Therefore she is working on empowerment of women, equality, prevention of gender inequality, prevention of oppression of women.





















