

Mohsena’s journey to entrepreneurship from accountant

"In addition to pursuing a professional degree, I am ACMP 4.0 graduate from IBA (DU) and currently studying for an MBA at the Asian Institute of Management with a Philippines President Scholarship. Since 2011, I have held important positions in the Finance, Accounting and Audit Departments of various reputed companies in the country," Mohsena said while talking to The Daily Observer correspondent.

The name of her accounting BPO firm is DE TEMPETE Limited. It is one of the fastest growing Finance & Accounting BPO service companies in Bangladesh which specializes in back office BPO, Business Consultancy and Finance & Accounting Outsourcing. And DE TEMPETE Limited is Platinum Approved Employer of ACCA.

Within a very short time, the 22-member team of this company succeeded and earned a reputation from SME companies. Its service portfolio has also been diversified over time and presently includes Business Consultancy, Human Capital Management, Tax & VAT advisory, NBR and RJSC Compliance services among others. Specialists of this company have years of experience in designing solutions for clients ranging from startups to large-scale private enterprises.

"It is very important to help the sector grow for the sake of the country's economic success and sustainability. We designed several business support service packages according to customers' need and have been serving those since 2017 to the Local SMEs. In our service they don't need any full-time accountant. DE TEMPETE Limited is taking care of its SMEs clients by keeping them updated with proper and authentic information and promoting them to update their business legal documents as required by Government regulatory. Our certified professional accountants are nourishing their accounts department by ensuring proper bookkeeping and accounts with genuine supporting documentation. Our tax consultants make their tax compliance meeting way easy. Our financial analysts, internal auditors, payroll specialists find their current business loopholes and provide them the possible solutions in a written format. Our accounting software specialists help them with business automation consultancy, ensure their flexibility to adopt the technology and make their business more controllable to them. Apart from these DE TEMPETE Limited also provides entrepreneurship development training with a view to their capacity development and other business support services as per client's requirement which may vary from industry to industry." she said.

DE TEMPETE Limited is already partnered with the leading Private Banks to support their SME entrepreneurs. As a recognition of their work, they won Member Advocacy Award 2019 by ACCA, TARA Entrepreneurship Award 2019 in Best in Business Innovation Category which is organized by Women & E-commerce Forum (WE). Besides, during SoftExpo 2020 BASIS (Bangladesh Association of Software and Information Services) has appreciated us as 'Top Ten Digital Ready Company.

"We want to be the reason of a sustainable business growth for SME Entrepreneurs, specially Women Entrepreneurs. That's why our slogan is 'Shape Accounting, Grow Business'"- said Mohsena Munna; ACCA, CEO of DE TEMPETE Limited.













