

Ekatorrer Protidin (Every day of 1971)



Reviews are important for authors, not only to assist them with advertising but to give the authors valuable feedback on their work. Freedom fighters were people who sacrificed their lives selflessly for the freedom of their country. Every country has its fair share of freedom fighters. People look up to them in terms of patriotism and love for one's country. They are considered the epitome of patriotic people.

One cannot emphasise enough on the importance of freedom fighters. After all, they are the ones because of whom we celebrate Independence Day. No matter how small a role they played, they are very much significant today as they were in those times. Moreover, they revolted against the Pakistani colonisers so as to stand up for the country and its people. Furthermore, most of the freedom fighters even went to war to safeguard the freedom of their people. It did not matter that they had no training; they did it for the pure intention of making their country free. Most of the freedom fighters sacrificed their lives in the war for independence in 1971.

Most importantly, freedom fighters inspired and motivated others to fight injustice. They are the pillars behind the freedom movement. They made people aware of their rights and their power. It is all because of the freedom fighters that we prospered into a free country free from any kind of colonisers.

Shahab Udddin Mahmud 's book traces his own political awakening in the hopes that other people will follow in his footsteps and understand that they have an imperative to speak out about injustice caused by Pakistani rulers, particularly Pakistan's bestial army and their brutish local mango-twigs in the land of Bangladesh throughout the year 1971. The writer's painstaking research process and attention to detail is well known; here, we learn more about his subject-matters. Shahab Uddin's ability to reveal recognisable truths about the everyday human experienced in 1971 without ever lacking in style. The book has some very appealing recipes.

About 400 pages, it's a big book in every sense of the word, and one that's a distinct delight to spend time with. The truth really can be stranger than fiction, if anyone reads this book. It is a masterpiece of history, politics, and memory. Actually, it's just a masterpiece, period. Rarely has such dirty, troubling, and human tale been told with his stylus of writing. It charts its beginnings and their own incredible journey to uncovering the blood-bath that betided in 1971.

It is a book to witness to unspeakable painful history of our people who encountered in 1971.In a year filled with so much grief and mourning, it might seem odd to read a book about the architecture of memorials-but how and where we grieve together is an important part of our civic identity and helps define our public spaces. This poignant collection looks at nine months' structures commemorating some of the most destructive events of the 20th century, including war, terrorism, brutal murders in millions. This intimate portrait takes you behind the lens of one of the greats. In this book, Shahab Uddin Mahmud reveals the struggles that have kept him from truly appreciating his success and shares lessons from his own journey to inspire, enlighten, and motivate readers.

It will make fascinating reading for any student of history. The learning curve for me as a judge for that prize is in realising how high the quality of the narratives is overall.

This is a political book which has managed to be brilliant despite having been turned around to fit political timelines or events from March to December, 1971.

The essentials of a good political read are for it to be informed-which can, I guess, be driven by access; in other cases, hours of research in an archive; insightful-something which genuinely changes how we perceive an event or a politician or a policy. Obviously, it also has to be well written.

The author takes as his subject the question that has become incredibly politically timely. He does all of this and sets out this incredibly interesting and truthful narration in what I think is a wonderful and warm prose style as well. It is a really fantastic read. This book is essential reading not only to understand those savage incidents, but also the entire issue of Pakistan's army's brutality and the liberation movement of Bangladesh.

It's a powerful testament to our glorious liberation war of 1971. Ekatorrer Protidin (Every day of 1971)' is an informative book, a masterpiece that asks us to reflect on what we owe to the people who enter our lives. There's no easy answer, of course, but Shahab Uddin, at one point, comes close: You just have to stick around. That's enough. It has to be.

Politics and Political Books affect us personally and collectively. Political books sometimes dive a little deeper into policy and single aspects of the system. Reading books on politics will expand our thinking and add a different, more in-depth point of view.

To display substantial knowledge of the book's content, strengths, and weaknesses, as well as the ability to think critically about an academic argument are truly portrayed in this book.

Content of the book answers three questions very clearly --

1. What is the writer of the book trying to communicate?

2. How clearly and convincingly did the author get his message across to the readers?

3. Is the message worth reading?

The significance of the book is immense, because it has captured almost every day happening of our glorified liberation war of 1971. It's a brilliant book.

Shahab Udddin Mahmud's book titled, Ekatorrer Protidin (Every day of 1971) doesn't belong to any area of Bangladesh. It is a book which has depicted how the Bengalis protected their everyday existence, how the freedom fighting continued every nook and corner of Bangladesh. In point of fact, the book has comprised of our everyday blood-shedding and the history of our progress of victory.

The author deserves our feeling of delighted approval and liking. I wish it will be read by many to know of our glorious history, though very dreadful.



The reviewer is an independent political analyst, writer and columnist









Volume: 1Reviews are important for authors, not only to assist them with advertising but to give the authors valuable feedback on their work. Freedom fighters were people who sacrificed their lives selflessly for the freedom of their country. Every country has its fair share of freedom fighters. People look up to them in terms of patriotism and love for one's country. They are considered the epitome of patriotic people.One cannot emphasise enough on the importance of freedom fighters. After all, they are the ones because of whom we celebrate Independence Day. No matter how small a role they played, they are very much significant today as they were in those times. Moreover, they revolted against the Pakistani colonisers so as to stand up for the country and its people. Furthermore, most of the freedom fighters even went to war to safeguard the freedom of their people. It did not matter that they had no training; they did it for the pure intention of making their country free. Most of the freedom fighters sacrificed their lives in the war for independence in 1971.Most importantly, freedom fighters inspired and motivated others to fight injustice. They are the pillars behind the freedom movement. They made people aware of their rights and their power. It is all because of the freedom fighters that we prospered into a free country free from any kind of colonisers.Shahab Udddin Mahmud 's book traces his own political awakening in the hopes that other people will follow in his footsteps and understand that they have an imperative to speak out about injustice caused by Pakistani rulers, particularly Pakistan's bestial army and their brutish local mango-twigs in the land of Bangladesh throughout the year 1971. The writer's painstaking research process and attention to detail is well known; here, we learn more about his subject-matters. Shahab Uddin's ability to reveal recognisable truths about the everyday human experienced in 1971 without ever lacking in style. The book has some very appealing recipes.About 400 pages, it's a big book in every sense of the word, and one that's a distinct delight to spend time with. The truth really can be stranger than fiction, if anyone reads this book. It is a masterpiece of history, politics, and memory. Actually, it's just a masterpiece, period. Rarely has such dirty, troubling, and human tale been told with his stylus of writing. It charts its beginnings and their own incredible journey to uncovering the blood-bath that betided in 1971.It is a book to witness to unspeakable painful history of our people who encountered in 1971.In a year filled with so much grief and mourning, it might seem odd to read a book about the architecture of memorials-but how and where we grieve together is an important part of our civic identity and helps define our public spaces. This poignant collection looks at nine months' structures commemorating some of the most destructive events of the 20th century, including war, terrorism, brutal murders in millions. This intimate portrait takes you behind the lens of one of the greats. In this book, Shahab Uddin Mahmud reveals the struggles that have kept him from truly appreciating his success and shares lessons from his own journey to inspire, enlighten, and motivate readers.It will make fascinating reading for any student of history. The learning curve for me as a judge for that prize is in realising how high the quality of the narratives is overall.This is a political book which has managed to be brilliant despite having been turned around to fit political timelines or events from March to December, 1971.The essentials of a good political read are for it to be informed-which can, I guess, be driven by access; in other cases, hours of research in an archive; insightful-something which genuinely changes how we perceive an event or a politician or a policy. Obviously, it also has to be well written.The author takes as his subject the question that has become incredibly politically timely. He does all of this and sets out this incredibly interesting and truthful narration in what I think is a wonderful and warm prose style as well. It is a really fantastic read. This book is essential reading not only to understand those savage incidents, but also the entire issue of Pakistan's army's brutality and the liberation movement of Bangladesh.It's a powerful testament to our glorious liberation war of 1971. Ekatorrer Protidin (Every day of 1971)' is an informative book, a masterpiece that asks us to reflect on what we owe to the people who enter our lives. There's no easy answer, of course, but Shahab Uddin, at one point, comes close: You just have to stick around. That's enough. It has to be.Politics and Political Books affect us personally and collectively. Political books sometimes dive a little deeper into policy and single aspects of the system. Reading books on politics will expand our thinking and add a different, more in-depth point of view.To display substantial knowledge of the book's content, strengths, and weaknesses, as well as the ability to think critically about an academic argument are truly portrayed in this book.Content of the book answers three questions very clearly --1. What is the writer of the book trying to communicate?2. How clearly and convincingly did the author get his message across to the readers?3. Is the message worth reading?The significance of the book is immense, because it has captured almost every day happening of our glorified liberation war of 1971. It's a brilliant book.Shahab Udddin Mahmud's book titled, Ekatorrer Protidin (Every day of 1971) doesn't belong to any area of Bangladesh. It is a book which has depicted how the Bengalis protected their everyday existence, how the freedom fighting continued every nook and corner of Bangladesh. In point of fact, the book has comprised of our everyday blood-shedding and the history of our progress of victory.The author deserves our feeling of delighted approval and liking. I wish it will be read by many to know of our glorious history, though very dreadful.The reviewer is an independent political analyst, writer and columnist