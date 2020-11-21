|
Truth Prevails Upon Untruth
|
Everything goes by the rule of Nature,
Nothing can stand as impediment on its
Way; an impudent, foolhardy, derailed and
Deviated soul cogitates not about
Wrong or right, he ponders his deeds genuine
And others' deeds inept and insidious.
The nitwit hardly knows about his own
Insipience, mean mindedness and bunkum.
Trump's tirade and denouncement seems to be
Stupendous one like the aliens of the
Other planets, not at all mundane; his
Desires and demands are insatiable and
Heathenish like the monsters of the heck.
Some of the Juveniles thought Trump would come
Again, but the savants and sages refuted
Their fallacies and piped their arguments.
They realized that the uncouth peck sniff'll
Confront hideous fall.
This upstage and idiosyncratic
Hotspur leader having a very scanty
Knowledge in polities appeared in the
Firmament of politics and stunned the
People of the world by vanquishing a world
Renowned leader and diplomat by unseen
And unknown magic and made the world leaders
Spell bound. Hunky dori! Hunky dori!
Bravo, Bravo Trump, an adroit juggler.
The greatest juggler of the cosmos was
Waiting for requital and hurled the dour
Into the flambeau of the Hades to burn
Forever.
No jugglery, no blustering,
Sleep, sleep on the lap of Nature that'll
Retrieve you for future cohort after shrift.
We congratulate Joe Biden on his
Land slide victory; our obsecration
To the new sun, a sober, sedate and
Seasoned politician to dispel dissensions
And detente, and let us live in peace and
Prosperity and save us from the paws of
The inroads of the beings of other planets.
We hope to conquer them in the leading
Strings of Joe Biden, the leader of this globe.