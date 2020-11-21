Truth Prevails Upon Untruth

Everything goes by the rule of Nature,

Nothing can stand as impediment on its

Way; an impudent, foolhardy, derailed and

Deviated soul cogitates not about

Wrong or right, he ponders his deeds genuine

And others' deeds inept and insidious.

The nitwit hardly knows about his own

Insipience, mean mindedness and bunkum.



Trump's tirade and denouncement seems to be

Stupendous one like the aliens of the

Other planets, not at all mundane; his

Desires and demands are insatiable and

Heathenish like the monsters of the heck.

Some of the Juveniles thought Trump would come

Again, but the savants and sages refuted

Their fallacies and piped their arguments.

They realized that the uncouth peck sniff'll

Confront hideous fall.



This upstage and idiosyncratic

Hotspur leader having a very scanty

Knowledge in polities appeared in the

Firmament of politics and stunned the

People of the world by vanquishing a world

Renowned leader and diplomat by unseen

And unknown magic and made the world leaders

Spell bound. Hunky dori! Hunky dori!

Bravo, Bravo Trump, an adroit juggler.



The greatest juggler of the cosmos was

Waiting for requital and hurled the dour

Into the flambeau of the Hades to burn

Forever.



No jugglery, no blustering,

Sleep, sleep on the lap of Nature that'll

Retrieve you for future cohort after shrift.



We congratulate Joe Biden on his

Land slide victory; our obsecration

To the new sun, a sober, sedate and

Seasoned politician to dispel dissensions

And detente, and let us live in peace and

Prosperity and save us from the paws of

The inroads of the beings of other planets.

We hope to conquer them in the leading

Strings of Joe Biden, the leader of this globe.

