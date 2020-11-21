

Nostalgia Train

I fall back upon reminiscences of bygone days;

When buds of flowers of different hues

Bloomed at a premise that I left behind

With still deeply riveted in my eyes.



Flowers of different colors and fragrance

Spread over lush-green lawn;

Would invite bumble bees and grasshoppers

To hover over in their pursuit

Of drawing nectar from the core of floral buds

To contain their thirst for honey.



Colorful butterflies would remain busy

In their bohemian flights in mid-day sunlight

Tenderly touching & kissing lips of flowers

In their quest after love offering

Was in deed mind-boggling.



A cottage that stood gracefully in the premises

Would remain covered round the years;

With warm embraces of Bongunvillia&Madhabilata grove

Well enough for playing hide & seek in shady ambience.



Shiuli&Hasnehena would bloom profusely

In nocturnal silence of approaching winter;

Spreading floral carpets on dew-drenched green grasses

At the break of dawn;

Inducing children to fetch fallen flora from the ground

For weaving garlands in a mood jocund.



Jyoti, Maloti, Korobi, Kamini and Roses

Would not lag behind to display their charm & flair;

In different seasons visiting round & round

To keep the premises green & floral.



The premises would turn eye soothing look

Painting riot of colors

With all flowers of seasons

Blossomed in wintry time in grace & beauty.



With dancing butterflies and grasshoppers

The premises would turn vibrant & abuzz

With lilting laughter & giggles of children

Running and romping on the ground

Creating celestial ambience abound,



Amid calls of homegrown pigeons

Emanating from their cozy roost

And cooing of spotted doves in grey

With soft murmuring sound

Flowing all the way from atop distant trees

In sultry summer days.



Alas! At certain point of gathering clouds

Titanic gusts & gales blew over;

Turning savouring scenario tumbles down

Making the ground arid & unsavoury,

With sprouting a suffocating concrete jungle yonder

Keeping no room for butterflies to hover;

Thus leaving me alone in the

Never-ending journey on board a Nostalgia Train

With memories of bygone days



Deeply cemented and etched in eyes

To give only a blind look all around.



The Poet is a Former Civil Servant











