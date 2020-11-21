Video
Saturday, 21 November, 2020
 Nostalgia Train

Published : Saturday, 21 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 56
MahbubarRahman

On board a Nostalgia Train
I fall back upon reminiscences of bygone days;
When buds of flowers of different hues
Bloomed at a premise that I left behind
With still deeply riveted in my eyes.

Flowers of different colors and fragrance
Spread over lush-green lawn;
Would invite bumble bees and grasshoppers
To hover over in their pursuit
Of drawing nectar from the core of floral buds
To contain their thirst for honey.

Colorful butterflies would remain busy
In their bohemian flights in mid-day sunlight
Tenderly touching & kissing lips of flowers
In their quest after love offering
Was in deed mind-boggling.

A cottage that stood gracefully in the premises
Would remain covered round the years;
With warm embraces of Bongunvillia&Madhabilata grove
Well enough for playing hide & seek in shady ambience.

Shiuli&Hasnehena would bloom profusely
In nocturnal silence of approaching winter;
Spreading floral carpets on dew-drenched green grasses
At the break of dawn;
Inducing children to fetch fallen flora from the ground
For weaving garlands in a mood jocund.

Jyoti, Maloti, Korobi, Kamini and Roses
Would not lag behind to display their charm & flair;
In different seasons visiting round & round
To keep the premises green & floral.

The premises would turn eye soothing look
Painting riot of colors
With all flowers of seasons
Blossomed in wintry time in grace & beauty.

With dancing butterflies and grasshoppers
The premises would turn vibrant & abuzz
With lilting laughter & giggles of children
Running and romping on the ground
Creating celestial ambience abound,

Amid calls of homegrown pigeons
Emanating from their cozy roost
And cooing of spotted doves in grey
With soft murmuring sound
Flowing all the way from atop distant trees
In sultry summer days.

Alas! At certain point of gathering clouds
Titanic gusts & gales blew over;
Turning savouring scenario tumbles down
Making the ground arid & unsavoury,
With sprouting a suffocating concrete jungle yonder  
Keeping no room for butterflies to hover;
Thus leaving me alone in the
Never-ending journey on board a Nostalgia Train    
With memories of bygone days                                                                     

Deeply cemented and etched in eyes
To give only a blind look all around.

The Poet is a Former Civil Servant


