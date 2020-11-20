Video
Wins Legal Battle

Candidate to face PSC viva voce after 17yrs

Published : Friday, 20 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 59
Staff Correspondent

After Seventeen years of legal battle, Dr Sumona Sarker is going to sit for a Viva Voce Exam under the Public Service Commission
(PSC) for the post of health service cadre.
The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court on Thursday upheld a High Court verdict that directed the PSC to allow Dr Sumona Sarker to sit for the exam.
She was not allowed for the exam as he failed to provide original academic transcripts in due time although she passed the preliminary and written exam in the 23th BCS exam in 2003.
A three-member virtual bench of the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court headed by Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain passed the order after disposing of an appeal filed by PSC challenging the HC verdict.
Lawyer Md Motaher Hossain Sazu along with Salina Akter Chowdhury argued for the Sumona Sarker while Lawyer Shamim Khaled represented the PSC in the court during the hearing.
Sumona Sarker practicing as a doctor at a hospital in Chottogram passed the preliminary and written exam in the 23th BCS held in 2003. But as she could not provide original academic transcript in time she was not provided with the Viva card .
A total of 292 candidates faced the trouble. Of them, 12 candidates challenged the decision of PSC with the High Court. After the legal battle 12 candidates had already joined their service.
Following the HC verdict Sumona Sarker filed a writ petition with the HC in 2009 challenging the PSC decision. In 2015 the HC directed the PSC to allow her to sit for the Viva Voce exam.



