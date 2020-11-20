Video
Friday, 20 November, 2020
Front Page

Fakhrul in quarantine as relative found C-19 positive

Published : Friday, 20 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has gone into quarantine as one of his relatives who stays in his Uttara residence tested positive for coronavirus.
Talking to the news agency, Fakhrul said he has decided to remain in isolation at his home for 14 days from today (Thursday) as his close relative was diagnosed with the deadly virus.
Fakhrul was scheduled to join a programme of Bangladesh Chhatra Forum and Uttaranchal Chhatra Forum in person at BNP chairperson's Gulshan office in the morning, marking the 56th
birth anniversary of party acting chairman Tarique Rahman. But he joined it virtually.
Explaining the reason for not appearing in person in the programme, he said, "I'm sorry for not being able to attend your programme as corona has been detected in my house. So, I'm forced to remain in isolation for 14 days."
Fakhrul asked his party colleagues to remain alert and maintain health safety rules as the coronavirus is now spreading everywhere again.
"Many of our senior leaders, including Mirza Abbas, Iqbal Hasan Mahmud Tuku and our Mohila Dal president Afroza Abbas have been infected with the virus. We've lost many of our leaders, including Swechchasebak Dal president Shafiul Bari Babu, our organising secretary Abdul Awal Khan and Dhaka north city unit general secretary Ahsanullah Hasan, to coronavirus."
"As we're passing through a tough time, I urge everyone to wake up to overcome this difficult situation and adversities," he added.
Talking to UNB, one of Fakhrul's family members said the BNP leader's brother-in-law, Quazi Ekramul Rashid, tested positive for the coronavirus, and he was admitted to Square Hospital for treatment.
He said Ekramul has long been staying at Fakhrul's Uttara home.    -UNB


