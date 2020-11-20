Road crash kills 9 in C’nawabganj

Chapainawabganj, Nov19: At least nine people were killed and seven others injured as a human hauler, locally known votboti, overturned at Shibganj Upazila of Chapainawabganj on Thursday.

The deceased were identified as Abul Kashem, son of Nowshad Ali, Tazemul Haque and his son Mithun, Babu, son of Md Erfan Ali, Md Karim, son of Md Kabil Uddin, Milu, son of Amanul, Ahad Ali, son of Azizul Haque, Ataur Rahman, son of Rehman and Votvoti driver Masud Rana.

Fire Service and Civil Defense sources said a paddy-laden votboti turned turtle on the road in Shankopara area around 4:30am and fell into a roadside ditch while carrying 12 farmers, leaving seven dead on the spot and five injured.

The farmers were heading towards Baliadighi village of Sona Masjid from Naogaon after cutting paddy.

Deputy Assistant Director of Shibganj Fire Service Mohammad Saber Ali said the accident took place around 5:00 am near Bhanga Bridge in Barikbazar area, killing eight people on the spot and injuring eight others.

All the victims were returning to their villages in Barikbazar with rice, which they got as labour charge after harvesting paddy in Naogaon district, he said.

Carrying people more than the vehicle's capacity, high speed and narrow road are the main reason behind the accident, he added.

The injured were taken to Shibganj Upazila Health Complex from where they were shifted to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital.

Additional Police Superintendent of Chapainawabganj Mahbub Alam said police had so far recovered the bodies of eight people who died on the spot.

Shakib Al Rabbi, Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) of Shibganj, said they handed over the bodies of the eight deceased and gave TK10, 000 to each family.

Shibganj Police Station SI Azim said the wounded were admitted to Upazila Health Complex where two succumbed to their injuries later.







