Friday, 20 November, 2020, 12:24 PM
Biman flights on 5 int’l routes suspended till Dec 31

Published : Friday, 20 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 72
Staff Correspondent

Biman Bangladesh Airlines has extended suspension of regular flight operations on five international routes till December 31 due to the global Covid-19 pandemic.
The five destinations are
Manchester, Bangkok, Kathmandu, Madina and Kuwait, the national flag carrier announced in its website on Thursday.
On November 2, the national airliner had announced to suspend its flights on these five routes till November 30 on the same ground.
Biman suspended flight operations on all routes in March following the global Covid-19 outbreak and subsequent lockdown.
After resuming international flight operations since the middle of July, the national flag carrier restarted flights to London, Singapore, Malaysia, Delhi, Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Doha, Dammam, Jeddah, Riyadh and Muscat.


