HC asks ACC to report by 10 days on steps taken to bring back PK Halder

The High Court (HC) on Thursday asked the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) to inform it in 10 days what steps were taken to arrest and bring back fugitive Prashanta Kumar Halder back who fled the country after embezzling Tk 3,600 crore from several financial institutions.

The court directed the ACC chairman to submit reports by ten days about the progress of bringing PK Halder back and arresting him.

Prashanta Kumar Halder, also known as PK Halder, was the former managing director of NRB Global Bank and Reliance Finance Ltd.

The HC also issued a rule asking the authorities to show cause as to why the inaction and failure to arrest PK Halder should not be declared illegal.

It asked the ACC Chairman, Home Secretary and Deputy Commissioner of Dhaka to reply the rule within 10 days.

The virtual HC bench of Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Ahmed Sohel passed the order on sou motu basis after taking cognizance of a Bangla newspaper report titled ACC to Seek Interpol Assistance to Repatriate PK Halder, published on November 18.

ACC lawyer Khurshid Alam Khan argued for the anti-graft body while Deputy Attorney General AKM Amin Uddin Manik represented the State and Barrister Mahfujur Rahman Milon stood for PK Halder.

During the hearing, the HC bench observed that PK Halder has fled the country after embezzling thousands of crores of taka but he was not arrested - 'as if he is showing his thumb to the people and that is not acceptable'.

Nobody, including PK Halder, is above the law. He must be back in the country and must be brought to the court because he siphoned thousands of crore public money from various financial institutions, the HC said.

'It is need to know if appropriate steps have been taken to bring him back in the country.'

Earlier, on October 24, PK Halder informed the office of the attorney general and the ACC that he would not be able to return to the country on October 25 as scheduled as he was suffering from Covid-19 symptoms.

PK Halder made the U-turn two days after High Court on October 21 asked the Inspector General of Police and the ACC to arrest him immediately on his arrival at the Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka from Dubai and ensure his presence at the lower court where is wanted the corruption case.

On January 21, an HC bench ordered the seizure of all assets, bank accounts and passports of 19 people, including PK Halder, in connection with the laundering of Tk 36,00 crore.

The 19 others are either director of the ILFSL or family members or friends of PK Halder.

The court also directed the authorities not to allow transfer of any of their movable and immovable properties, including stock, cash and cars, to any persons or entities until the disposal of the case.

Besides, on January 8, Anti-Corruption Commission also filed a case against Halder for acquiring wealth of approximately Tk 275 crore beyond any known income sources and money laundering.

According to Canadian media reports, Halder is now in Toronto. He is director of P&L Hal Holding Inc, a Canadian corporation.







