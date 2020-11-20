

Accused Majnu gets life term

Judge Begum Mosammat Quamrunnahar of the Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal-7 of Dhaka delivered the judgement in presence of the accused in a

crowded courtroom.

The Tribunal also fined him Tk 50,000, in default to suffer six more months in jail.

The lone accused Md Majnu was produced before the Tribunal at 2:30 pm. Before the delivery of the judgement Majnu cried aloud from the dock that he was not guilty and prayed for his release. He further said, "I am an orphan, I want to go home," and added, "I was not involved. The rape was committed by Milon, Dulal, Yasin, and Alamin. Police caught me after taking money from them."

While he was being taken to the Tribunal he assaulted a police official and hurled abusive words towards the law enforcers. Later, police managed to calm him down.

Special Public Prosecutor Afroza Farhana Ahmed told the Daily Observer in her reaction to the judgement, The highest punishment is life term imprisonment in the section in which the charge was framed. We are satisfied over the judgement,"

While Majnu's lawyer Adv Robiul Islam Robi (State appointed) told this correspondent that there were no eye witnesses in the case. The prosecution could not prove the allegation against the accused. The accused was deprived of justice. He is not satisfied with the judgement, and would file appeal if the convict wanted.

Parents and teachers of the victim were not present in the courtroom.

The case statement is that Majnu dragged a DU student to a nearby bush in Kurmitola Golf Club area on January 5 and raped her after she got off from a university bus and was walking from Kurmitola bus stand to a friend's house near Shewra Rail Gate in the capital around 7:30pm.

He also looted the victim's belongings, including a mobile handset and a shoulder bag.

The rape incident sparked a firestorm of protests and condemnations across the country. Dhaka University students took to the streets and demanded immediate arrest of the culprits.









