Friday, 20 November, 2020, 12:24 PM
latest 4 'militants' from Sirajganj cordoned off house surrender       
Home Front Page

2,364 C-19 positive, 30 die in 24hrs

Published : Friday, 20 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 62
Staff Correspondent

The country on Thursday witnessed the highest daily detection since September 2 as 2,364 people tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of novel coronavirus cases to 441,159.
During the same period, 30 more people died from the deadly infection, bringing the country's death toll from the virus at 6,305 said a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
On September 2, the  country saw 2,582 new cases for Covid-19.
Meanwhile, 1,934 patients were declared free of Covid-19 during the same period, raising the total number of recoveries to 356,722 with an 80.86 per cent recovery rate.
Some 17,531 samples were tested in 117 labs across the country in the past 24 hours. A total of 2,606,952 samples have been tested in the country so far.
However, the latest day's infection rate was 13.48 per cent of the total tests, though the overall rate in the country till date was 16.92 per cent. The death rate stands at 1.43 per cent.
Among the latest day's victims, 25 were men and five were women. All of them died in different hospitals across the country.
Moreover, 25 of them were in Dhaka, one each in Chattogram, Rajshahi and Sylhet and two in Barishal.
The gender breakdown of Covid-19 victims' shows that 4,852 of the total deceased were men and 1,453 were women.
Bangladesh is seeing 2590.38 infections, 2094.59 recoveries and 37.02 deaths per million.
Bangladesh reported its first cases on March 8. The number of cases reached the 300,000-mark on August 26. The first death was reported on March 18 and the death toll exceeded 6,000 on November 4.
China was the world's first country which on January 11 reported the first death from the novel coronavirus in Wuhan, the capital of Central China's Hubei province.
Some 1,357,324 people have died so far from the Covid-19 outbreak and there are currently 56,690,343 confirmed cases in 212 countries and territories, according to Worldometer.


2,364 C-19 positive, 30 die in 24hrs
