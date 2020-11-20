Video
Friday, 20 November, 2020, 12:24 PM
Home Front Page

ACC to make new list of 50 money launderers

Published : Friday, 20 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 61
Walid Khan

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has taken initiative to prepare a list of 50 new money launderers.
The initiative has been taken against those accused of laundering money through irregularities and corruption.
Therefore, the ACC has given special instructions to its prosecution to expedite the investigation and trial of the money laundering case.
Once the trial is over, it will prepare a new list of 50 illegal money launderers and start the process of repatriating their illegal assets from abroad.
Mutual legal assistance will be sent to several countries through the Ministry of Home Affairs to track down the smuggled money.
Asked about this, ACC Chairman Iqbal Mahmud told the Daily Observer, "The Home Ministry will send mutual legal assistance directly to the central authorities of the country concerned."
"From now on, the Home      Ministry will work on mutual legal assistance on behalf of Bangladesh, the ACC Chairman said and he added that the Attorney General Office will work on the old 22 mutual legal assistances.
According to the ACC sources, "From now on, the ACC will seek information about the transactions of money launderers, their banks account, houses and vehicles abroad."
Earlier in the first phase, the ACC requested the Home Ministry to send mutual legal assistance to the United States, Australia, Canada, Singapore, Malaysia and Hong Kong to trace the 50 money launderers.
Notable among them on the list are MP Shahidul Islam Papul, Prashanta Kumar Halder, former managing director of NRB Global Bank and Reliance Finance Ltd. Kazi Anisur Rahman, the expelled Juba League office secretary, and his wife.
The list also has the names of Kazi Fakhrul Islam, former managing director of Basic Bank, Tipu Sultan, head of Dhaka Trading, Mashiur Rahman, former managing director of AB Bank and Mohammad Ali, additional managing director.
Share trader Lutfar Rahman Badal, a judge in a Dhaka court is also on the list. Besides, the money smuggled by Abjal, an employee of the health department, was also included on the list to bring it back. Abjal is currently in jail.


