Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 20 November, 2020, 12:24 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest 4 'militants' from Sirajganj cordoned off house surrender       
Home Front Page

UN adopts resolution for urgent solution to Rohingya crisis

132 countries voted in favour

Published : Friday, 20 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 52
Diplomatic Correspondent

The United Nations (UN) has adopted a resolution for urgent solution to Rohingya crisis asking for ensuring safe and sustainable return of Rohingyas to their homes by creating conducive environment inside Myanmar.
"A total of 132 countries voted in favour of the resolution, while 9 countries voted against and 31 countries abstained. Apart from the member states of EU & OIC, the resolution received significant cross-regional support with co-sponsorship from the USA, Canada, Mexico, Argentina, Australia, New Zealand, Switzerland etc," said a Foreign Ministry release issued on Thursday.
Some key ASEAN countries like Indonesia and Malaysia also cosponsored the resolution titled 'The situation of human rights of the Rohingya Muslims and other minorities in Myanmar', it said.
The resolution co-tabled by OIC and EU received sponsorship from 104 member States, demonstrated strong and unified support in favour of the persecuted Rohingya Muslims and other minorities, who continue to suffer from human rights violations in Myanmar, according to the release.
Before placing the resolution for voting, the permanent representative of Germany on behalf of EU and the permanent representative of Saudi Arabia on behalf of OIC made statements in support of the resolution.
The UN resolution on Myanmar continues to remain an important source of international norms in guiding a desired solution to this longstanding Rohingya crisis.
The Resolution also     called for specific actions on the part of Myanmar including pointing out root causes of the Rohingya crisis including granting them citizenship as well as taking confidence building measures such as addressing justice and accountability.
This year the resolution has also taken some new developments into account including provisional order of the International Court of Justice, initiation of investigation by the International Criminal Court and the issue of continued disenfranchisement of the Rohingya and other minorities, who were barred from participating in the recent general election in Myanmar.
The resolution also expressed deep appreciation to the government of Bangladesh, which under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina had demonstrated exemplary Rohingyas.
The efforts of the government of Bangladesh in tackling the spread of Covid-19 pandemic in the largest camp in the world were also recognized in the platform. The resolution called international community to support Bangladesh in its humanitarian endeavor.
Meanwhile, Bangladesh Permanent Representative in the UN Ambassador Rabab Fatima thanked the international community for their unremitting support to the UN Resolution.
"As a country that hosts over 1.1 million forcibly displaced Rohingyas, Bangladesh continues to seek a peaceful solution to this crisis, which lies in their safe and dignified return to Myanmar", she said.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Candidate to face PSC viva voce after 17yrs
Fakhrul in quarantine as relative found C-19 positive
Road crash kills 9 in C’nawabganj
Biman flights on 5 int’l routes suspended till Dec 31
HC asks ACC to report by 10 days on steps taken to bring back PK Halder
Accused Majnu gets life term
2,364 C-19 positive, 30 die in 24hrs
ACC to make new list of 50 money launderers


Latest News
Two held with liquor in Khagrachari
4 'militants' from Sirajganj cordoned off house surrender
RAB cordons off house in in Sirajganj suspecting militant hideout
6 children among 14 killed in India road accident
Nadal beats Tsitsipas to make ATP Finals last four
Vietnam threatens to shut down Facebook over censorship requests
Prince William welcomes Princess Diana interview inquiry
AstraZeneca vaccine shows promise in elderly
Trump shifts strategy to hold power
England all-rounder Moeen Ali still yearns for Test cricket
Most Read News
Armenia-Azerbaijan war: Equation of profit and loss
Padma Bridge’s role in our economy
Country sees 30 deaths, 2,364 cases in 24 hrs
7 killed as trolley overturns in C'nawabganj
DU student rape case: Majnu gets life term
6 held in city's Mirpur on charge of gang rape
Biman suspends flights on 5 int'l routes till Dec 31
Death toll from C'nawabganj accident rises to 9
BERC can change power tariff more than once a year
Dengue joins with spike in C-19 death, infection
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft