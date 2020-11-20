UN adopts resolution for urgent solution to Rohingya crisis

The United Nations (UN) has adopted a resolution for urgent solution to Rohingya crisis asking for ensuring safe and sustainable return of Rohingyas to their homes by creating conducive environment inside Myanmar.

"A total of 132 countries voted in favour of the resolution, while 9 countries voted against and 31 countries abstained. Apart from the member states of EU & OIC, the resolution received significant cross-regional support with co-sponsorship from the USA, Canada, Mexico, Argentina, Australia, New Zealand, Switzerland etc," said a Foreign Ministry release issued on Thursday.

Some key ASEAN countries like Indonesia and Malaysia also cosponsored the resolution titled 'The situation of human rights of the Rohingya Muslims and other minorities in Myanmar', it said.

The resolution co-tabled by OIC and EU received sponsorship from 104 member States, demonstrated strong and unified support in favour of the persecuted Rohingya Muslims and other minorities, who continue to suffer from human rights violations in Myanmar, according to the release.

Before placing the resolution for voting, the permanent representative of Germany on behalf of EU and the permanent representative of Saudi Arabia on behalf of OIC made statements in support of the resolution.

The UN resolution on Myanmar continues to remain an important source of international norms in guiding a desired solution to this longstanding Rohingya crisis.

The Resolution also called for specific actions on the part of Myanmar including pointing out root causes of the Rohingya crisis including granting them citizenship as well as taking confidence building measures such as addressing justice and accountability.

This year the resolution has also taken some new developments into account including provisional order of the International Court of Justice, initiation of investigation by the International Criminal Court and the issue of continued disenfranchisement of the Rohingya and other minorities, who were barred from participating in the recent general election in Myanmar.

The resolution also expressed deep appreciation to the government of Bangladesh, which under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina had demonstrated exemplary Rohingyas.

The efforts of the government of Bangladesh in tackling the spread of Covid-19 pandemic in the largest camp in the world were also recognized in the platform. The resolution called international community to support Bangladesh in its humanitarian endeavor.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh Permanent Representative in the UN Ambassador Rabab Fatima thanked the international community for their unremitting support to the UN Resolution.

"As a country that hosts over 1.1 million forcibly displaced Rohingyas, Bangladesh continues to seek a peaceful solution to this crisis, which lies in their safe and dignified return to Myanmar", she said.







