Full committee of Dhaka South City AL announced

The Dhaka South City unit of Awami League on Thursday announced its full committee.

The committee undersigned by party General Secretary of Awami League Obaidul Quader was handed over to the South City unit President Abu Ahmed Mannafi.

AL President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina approved the committee.

Dhaka South City AL President Abu Ahmed Mannafi said, "We received the list of our full committee on Thursday evening. We were informed through

a letter signed by AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader.

He said quoting the letter that Obaidul Quader urged all of the committee members to work with honesty, devotion and sincerity.

Quader, also the Roads Transport and Bridges Minister, urged all members of the committee to work together to build a rich country, Mannafi also quoted the letter.







