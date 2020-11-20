Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 20 November, 2020, 12:23 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest 4 'militants' from Sirajganj cordoned off house surrender       
Home Front Page

MV Morning Bird accident victims’ families get compensation

Published : Friday, 20 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 113
Staff Correspondent

Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA) on Thursday distributed cheques amounting to Tk 51 lakh among the 34 families of victims who have died in the MV Morning Bird capsize at Sadarghat in the capital on June 29.
Each of the families was given Tk 1.5 lakh as compensation.
According to a BIWTA release, Director (Accounts) Abdul Awal handed over the cheques to the victims' families while Munshiganj Deputy Commissioner Moniruzzaman Talukder and BIWTA Director
(Traffic) Rafiqul Islam attended the programme organized at Munshiganj DC Office.
The members of the victims' families have demanded adequate compensation from the launch owners responsible for the accident and their exemplary punishment.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Candidate to face PSC viva voce after 17yrs
Fakhrul in quarantine as relative found C-19 positive
Road crash kills 9 in C’nawabganj
Biman flights on 5 int’l routes suspended till Dec 31
HC asks ACC to report by 10 days on steps taken to bring back PK Halder
Accused Majnu gets life term
2,364 C-19 positive, 30 die in 24hrs
ACC to make new list of 50 money launderers


Latest News
Two held with liquor in Khagrachari
4 'militants' from Sirajganj cordoned off house surrender
RAB cordons off house in in Sirajganj suspecting militant hideout
6 children among 14 killed in India road accident
Nadal beats Tsitsipas to make ATP Finals last four
Vietnam threatens to shut down Facebook over censorship requests
Prince William welcomes Princess Diana interview inquiry
AstraZeneca vaccine shows promise in elderly
Trump shifts strategy to hold power
England all-rounder Moeen Ali still yearns for Test cricket
Most Read News
Armenia-Azerbaijan war: Equation of profit and loss
Padma Bridge’s role in our economy
Country sees 30 deaths, 2,364 cases in 24 hrs
7 killed as trolley overturns in C'nawabganj
DU student rape case: Majnu gets life term
6 held in city's Mirpur on charge of gang rape
Biman suspends flights on 5 int'l routes till Dec 31
Death toll from C'nawabganj accident rises to 9
BERC can change power tariff more than once a year
Dengue joins with spike in C-19 death, infection
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft