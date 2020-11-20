MV Morning Bird accident victims’ families get compensation

Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA) on Thursday distributed cheques amounting to Tk 51 lakh among the 34 families of victims who have died in the MV Morning Bird capsize at Sadarghat in the capital on June 29.

Each of the families was given Tk 1.5 lakh as compensation.

According to a BIWTA release, Director (Accounts) Abdul Awal handed over the cheques to the victims' families while Munshiganj Deputy Commissioner Moniruzzaman Talukder and BIWTA Director

(Traffic) Rafiqul Islam attended the programme organized at Munshiganj DC Office.

The members of the victims' families have demanded adequate compensation from the launch owners responsible for the accident and their exemplary punishment.







