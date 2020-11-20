BNP MP Zahidur, Dulu test positive for Covid-19

Two BNP leaders have tested positive for coronavirus in Thakurgaon and Lalmonirhat district.

BNP MP Zahidur Rahman Zahid of Thakurgaon-3 constituency has been infected with Covid-19.

He has been suffering from fever and cold for the last few days, said Pirganj Upazila Health officer Dr Abdul Zabbar.

MP Zahidur gave his samples for Covid-19 test at Thakurgaon Chest Disease Clinic on Wednesday and the report came out positive. In Lalmonirhat, former lawmaker of BNP Asadul Habib Dulu tested positive for coronavirus.

Hafizur Rahman Babla, secretary of district unit BNP, said as BNP leader Dulu was feeing unwell he was taken to a clinic on Wednesday morning where the doctors collected his samples for Covid-19 test.

On Wednesday evening, Dulu's report came out positive and he was taken to Azgarh Ali Hospital in Dhaka for better treatment.

Bangladesh on Wednesday announced 2,111 Covid-19 cases in 24 hours, pushing up the total tally to 438,795.

Bangladesh's health authorities also announced the death of 21 more deaths from the virus during the period that took the total casualties to 6,275.

According to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), the death rate from the virus now stands at 1.43 percent. -UNB







