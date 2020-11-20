Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 20 November, 2020, 12:23 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest 4 'militants' from Sirajganj cordoned off house surrender       
Home Back Page

Man held with 7kg gold remanded

Published : Friday, 20 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 46
Court Correspondent

Mahabbat Ali, who was arrested with 7 kg of gold from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport on Wednesday, was placed on a three-day by a Dhaka court on Thursday.
Magistrate Debdas Chandra Adhikari passed the remand order as SI Abu Sayeed of Airport police, also the Investigation Officer (IO) of the case produced him before the court with a seven-day remand plea for interrogation.
Customs officials arrested Mahabbat Ali at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka and recovered 7 kg of gold worth about Tk 5.18 crore from him on Wednesday morning.  He came from Dubai by flight number EK-582 and landed at Dhaka Airport at about 8:20am.
Customs officials also said acting on a tip-off; they raided different points of the airport and arrested the person along with the gold.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Covid-19: UNICEF warns of dire, growing consequences for children
Man held with 7kg gold remanded
US Election: Trump campaign seeks partial recount in Wisconsin
Rape accused marries victim in Feni jail
Each upazila  to get fire station: Kamal
Mask, face shield must to fight C-19: Health experts
6 held for gang rape of woman in Mirpur
Australian special forces ‘unlawfully killed’ 39 in Afghanistan


Latest News
Two held with liquor in Khagrachari
4 'militants' from Sirajganj cordoned off house surrender
RAB cordons off house in in Sirajganj suspecting militant hideout
6 children among 14 killed in India road accident
Nadal beats Tsitsipas to make ATP Finals last four
Vietnam threatens to shut down Facebook over censorship requests
Prince William welcomes Princess Diana interview inquiry
AstraZeneca vaccine shows promise in elderly
Trump shifts strategy to hold power
England all-rounder Moeen Ali still yearns for Test cricket
Most Read News
Armenia-Azerbaijan war: Equation of profit and loss
Padma Bridge’s role in our economy
Country sees 30 deaths, 2,364 cases in 24 hrs
7 killed as trolley overturns in C'nawabganj
DU student rape case: Majnu gets life term
6 held in city's Mirpur on charge of gang rape
Biman suspends flights on 5 int'l routes till Dec 31
Death toll from C'nawabganj accident rises to 9
BERC can change power tariff more than once a year
Dengue joins with spike in C-19 death, infection
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft