Man held with 7kg gold remanded

Mahabbat Ali, who was arrested with 7 kg of gold from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport on Wednesday, was placed on a three-day by a Dhaka court on Thursday.

Magistrate Debdas Chandra Adhikari passed the remand order as SI Abu Sayeed of Airport police, also the Investigation Officer (IO) of the case produced him before the court with a seven-day remand plea for interrogation.

Customs officials arrested Mahabbat Ali at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka and recovered 7 kg of gold worth about Tk 5.18 crore from him on Wednesday morning. He came from Dubai by flight number EK-582 and landed at Dhaka Airport at about 8:20am.

Customs officials also said acting on a tip-off; they raided different points of the airport and arrested the person along with the gold.







