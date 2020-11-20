Rape accused marries victim in Feni jail

FENI, Nov 19: A man accused of raping a girl on false promise of marriage tied the knot with her under the supervision of Feni Jail authorities on Thursday.

The marriage ceremony, which was agreed upon by both parties, took place in presence of Executive Magistrate Moniruzzaman in the afternoon with a 'Den Mohor' (dower) of Tk 600,000.

Zahirul Islam Zia had an affair with the victim Bibi Zohura, who on May 17 accused her lover of raping her. Sonagazi police arrested him and pressed charges against Zia in court on June 30 in the case.

When Zia's lawyer moved the High Court on November 1, the court agreed to grant bail on the condition that the accused marries the victim. The order reached the jail on Nov 11.

Family members of Zohura and Zia went to jail in the morning. Jail Superintendent Anowarul Karim said the marriage was conducted in presence of lawyers and other officials of the jail.

Signatures of both families were taken on a judicial stamp paper which will be sent to the High Court along with other necessary documents, he said.

Zohura expressed satisfaction at the court's decision.

"We're poor people. I've gotten justice thanks to the High Court and my rights have been established. I request everyone to pray for my family and want the swift release of my husband," she said. -UNB







