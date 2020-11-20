Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 20 November, 2020, 12:23 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest 4 'militants' from Sirajganj cordoned off house surrender       
Home Back Page

Rape accused marries victim in Feni jail

Published : Friday, 20 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42

FENI, Nov 19: A man accused of raping a girl on false promise of marriage tied the knot with her under the supervision of Feni Jail authorities on Thursday.
The marriage ceremony, which was agreed upon by both parties, took place in presence of Executive Magistrate Moniruzzaman in the afternoon with a 'Den Mohor' (dower) of Tk 600,000.
Zahirul Islam Zia had an affair with the victim Bibi Zohura, who on May 17 accused her lover of raping her. Sonagazi police arrested him and pressed charges against Zia in court on June 30 in the case.
When Zia's lawyer moved the High Court on November 1, the court agreed to grant bail on the condition that the accused marries the victim. The order reached the jail on Nov 11.
Family members of Zohura and Zia went to jail in the morning. Jail Superintendent Anowarul Karim said the marriage was conducted in presence of lawyers and other officials of the jail.
Signatures of both families were taken on a judicial stamp paper which will be sent to the High Court along with other necessary documents, he said.
Zohura expressed satisfaction at the court's decision.
"We're poor people. I've gotten justice thanks to the High Court and my rights have been established. I request everyone to pray for my family and want the swift release of my husband," she said.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Covid-19: UNICEF warns of dire, growing consequences for children
Man held with 7kg gold remanded
US Election: Trump campaign seeks partial recount in Wisconsin
Rape accused marries victim in Feni jail
Each upazila  to get fire station: Kamal
Mask, face shield must to fight C-19: Health experts
6 held for gang rape of woman in Mirpur
Australian special forces ‘unlawfully killed’ 39 in Afghanistan


Latest News
Two held with liquor in Khagrachari
4 'militants' from Sirajganj cordoned off house surrender
RAB cordons off house in in Sirajganj suspecting militant hideout
6 children among 14 killed in India road accident
Nadal beats Tsitsipas to make ATP Finals last four
Vietnam threatens to shut down Facebook over censorship requests
Prince William welcomes Princess Diana interview inquiry
AstraZeneca vaccine shows promise in elderly
Trump shifts strategy to hold power
England all-rounder Moeen Ali still yearns for Test cricket
Most Read News
Armenia-Azerbaijan war: Equation of profit and loss
Padma Bridge’s role in our economy
Country sees 30 deaths, 2,364 cases in 24 hrs
7 killed as trolley overturns in C'nawabganj
DU student rape case: Majnu gets life term
6 held in city's Mirpur on charge of gang rape
Biman suspends flights on 5 int'l routes till Dec 31
Death toll from C'nawabganj accident rises to 9
BERC can change power tariff more than once a year
Dengue joins with spike in C-19 death, infection
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft