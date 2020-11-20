Video
Each upazila  to get fire station: Kamal

Published : Friday, 20 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent 

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal has informed that the government is implementing its plan to set up a fire station in each upazila in view of enhancing the ability of Fire Service and Civil Defence.
"Some 129 more modern fire stations will be built in the country by the year 2021. With these, the total number of fire stations will stand at 565. The government has also plan to establish 11 more modern model fire stations," he said.
The Minister came up with the information while inaugurating Fire Service and Civil Defence Week-2020 through videoconferencing on Thursday.
"Prime Minister's directive to establish one fire station in each upazila is being implemented concurrently. The country has 436 fire stations and 129 more new stations will be set up by 2021," the Minister said.
Mentioning that the present government is working to increase manpower in this department, he informed that the Fire Service and Civil Defence had 6,175 staff before the present government came to power. At present, the organisation has 13,100 staff and works are continuing to raise the number to over 25,000."
He said an initiative has been taken to establish Bangabandhu Fire Academy from where not only local fire fighters, but also fire fighters from abroad can get higher training.


