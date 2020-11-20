Mask, face shield must to fight C-19: Health experts

Amid the fear of second wave of Covid-19 transmission in the country, health experts underscored the need for wearing face mask and face shield to avoid the novel coronavirus infection.

The experts also said the deadly virus is more aggressive and stronger this time as winter season is prevailing in the country.

However, the death and infection tally of Covid-19 infected has increased in the country in the last couple of days. The deaths and infections have also increased in the world.

Experts are constantly underlining the importance of wearing face coverings while stepping out in public.

"When any go out from home must wear the face shield. it is strongly recommended to wear a face shield along with your face covering for the additional protection especially anyone planning to stay outdoors for a long period," medicine specialist and physician of a private hospital Dr ZM Kabir Chowdhury told the Daily Observer on Thursday.

The face shield is not a replacement for face mask, but rather should be worn along with it for additional protection, he added.

Former vice chancellor of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical College Hospital, Dr Nazrul Islam said face shield can reduce infection and death of coronavirus patients in the country.

"Face shields are definitely better than homemade face masks as well as other types of masks. It provides double protection as it saves the eyes and the mouth from infection," he added.

The physician also said face shields are able to block the droplets of cornonavirus. "Wearing both--mask and shield---reduces the chance of infection from the virus and the shield reduces the spread of the virus," he said.

Meanwhile, 30 people have died from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours till Thursday 8:00am, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).







