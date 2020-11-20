6 held for gang rape of woman in Mirpur

Police on Thursday arrested six youths from city's Mirpur area on charge of gang rape of a young woman. All the accused are aged around 18-19. The arrested accused are Rayhan, Imon, Abu Sayeed, Al Amin, Joy Mia and Imran.

Mirpur Model Police Station OC M Mostafizur Rahman confirmed the matter. He said police received a complaint that the a young woman was gang raped at a place behind Kalyanpur House Building Office on Wednesday night. On receiving compliant, police raided different areas in Mirpur and arrested six accused. Evidence have been collected from the spot and the victim was sent to hospital for medical test, the OC added.







