Friday, 20 November, 2020, 12:22 PM
Ekushey Padak winner thespian Aly Zaker hospitalized

Published : Friday, 20 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 47

Aly Zaker, country's eminent thespian, director and chairman of Asiatic 3sixty, has been hospitalized with physical complications.
The actor has been suffering from cancer for the last four years and recently felt unwell, and was taken to the Bangladesh Specialised Hospital in the capital on Sunday.
His family members including wife Sara Zaker and son Iresh Zaker, also renowned cultural personalities in Bangladesh, informed media on Wednesday night that the actor is currently undergoing treatment at the Coronary Care Unit (CCU) in the hospital.
"His physical condition is stable now, and he is not infected with COVID-19. He was taken to the hospital due to prior health complications as he is suffering from cancer, hopefully we will be able to get him back to home pretty soon," Iresh Zaker briefed about his father's health condition.
Born on November 6, 1944, in Chattogram, Zaker is a freedom fighter and an artiste of Swadhin Bangla Betar Kendra during the liberation war of 1971. After the independence of Bangladesh, he started his journey as an actor and became one of the most successful actors on stage, television and silver screen playing wide variety of roles.    -UNB



