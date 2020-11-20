

Ekushey Padak winner thespian Aly Zaker hospitalized

The actor has been suffering from cancer for the last four years and recently felt unwell, and was taken to the Bangladesh Specialised Hospital in the capital on Sunday.

His family members including wife Sara Zaker and son Iresh Zaker, also renowned cultural personalities in Bangladesh, informed media on Wednesday night that the actor is currently undergoing treatment at the Coronary Care Unit (CCU) in the hospital.

"His physical condition is stable now, and he is not infected with COVID-19. He was taken to the hospital due to prior health complications as he is suffering from cancer, hopefully we will be able to get him back to home pretty soon," Iresh Zaker briefed about his father's health condition.

