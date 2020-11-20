Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 20 November, 2020, 12:22 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest 4 'militants' from Sirajganj cordoned off house surrender       
Home City News

Tenth-grader raped in Lalmonirhat

Published : Friday, 20 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 83

LALMONIRHAT, Nov 18: A schoolgirl was allegedly raped by a young man of the neighborhood at Chandrapur village in Kaliganj upazila of Lalmonirhat on Wednesday.
The accused was identified as Mashiur Rahman, 27, of Chandrapur village in the upazila.
Police said Mashiur abducted the girl when she was going for private tuition at 7 am and raped her in a bamboo orchard.
Later, locals rescued the girl after hearing her scream when Mashiur fled.
Officer-in-Chare of Kaliganj Police Station Arju Md Sajjad Hossain said the victim was sent to Sadar Hospital for a medical test.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Ekushey Padak winner thespian Aly Zaker hospitalized
Tenth-grader raped in Lalmonirhat
Four Hijbut Tahrir men held in Dhaka
2yrs on, DU solar power project stuck in starting block
Begum Sufia Kamal’s 21st death anniv today
Amend existing law to build tobacco-free Bangladesh
54 held for selling, consuming drugs in city
Awareness campaign at Kalabagan


Latest News
Two held with liquor in Khagrachari
4 'militants' from Sirajganj cordoned off house surrender
RAB cordons off house in in Sirajganj suspecting militant hideout
6 children among 14 killed in India road accident
Nadal beats Tsitsipas to make ATP Finals last four
Vietnam threatens to shut down Facebook over censorship requests
Prince William welcomes Princess Diana interview inquiry
AstraZeneca vaccine shows promise in elderly
Trump shifts strategy to hold power
England all-rounder Moeen Ali still yearns for Test cricket
Most Read News
Armenia-Azerbaijan war: Equation of profit and loss
Padma Bridge’s role in our economy
Country sees 30 deaths, 2,364 cases in 24 hrs
7 killed as trolley overturns in C'nawabganj
DU student rape case: Majnu gets life term
6 held in city's Mirpur on charge of gang rape
Biman suspends flights on 5 int'l routes till Dec 31
Death toll from C'nawabganj accident rises to 9
BERC can change power tariff more than once a year
Dengue joins with spike in C-19 death, infection
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft