Tenth-grader raped in Lalmonirhat

LALMONIRHAT, Nov 18: A schoolgirl was allegedly raped by a young man of the neighborhood at Chandrapur village in Kaliganj upazila of Lalmonirhat on Wednesday.

The accused was identified as Mashiur Rahman, 27, of Chandrapur village in the upazila.

Police said Mashiur abducted the girl when she was going for private tuition at 7 am and raped her in a bamboo orchard.

Later, locals rescued the girl after hearing her scream when Mashiur fled.

Officer-in-Chare of Kaliganj Police Station Arju Md Sajjad Hossain said the victim was sent to Sadar Hospital for a medical test. -UNB

















