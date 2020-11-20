Four Hijbut Tahrir men held in Dhaka

The Anti-Terrorism Unit (ATU) of DMP arrested four members of the outlawed Hijbut Tahrir from city's Dakshinkhan area on Wednesday.

The arrestees are Md Jahirul Islam Titu, 32, Md Rashidul Islam alias Hridoy, 23, Al Mahmud, 25, and Md Mujahid, 18.

The police also recovered 10 mobile sets, a CPU, huge number of extremist books, leaflets, Pdf files and prints of online content, hand written diaries and publications of 'Hijbut Tahrir Media Ulaiyah Bangladesh' from their possession.

ATU Police Super (Media and Awareness) Mohammad Aslam Khan told BSS that they were arrested during an operation conducted in the Kawla Chandartek area of Dakshinkhan at around 4:15pm.

"They had been carrying out anti-state conspiracies, distributing leaflets, propaganda through posters, online conferences and online campaigns with an aim to establish the Khilafat (caliphate), for a long time," he said. BSS





















