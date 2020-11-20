Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 20 November, 2020, 12:22 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest 4 'militants' from Sirajganj cordoned off house surrender       
Home City News

2yrs on, DU solar power project stuck in starting block

Published : Friday, 20 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 48

A government moveto generate solar power using the rooftops of Dhaka University buildings has made little headway even after two years.
In early 2019,Dhaka Power Distribution Company (DPDC) had approached the Dhaka University authorities, seeking to use the rooftops of the varsity's 72 buildings for solar power generation after failing to pursuedifferent government departments for the same.
DPDC had also selectedBengal Solar,aprivate firm, to execute the projectat its own cost under the independent power producer (IPP) model, with a promise to purchase electricity from the company for 20 years.But nearly two years on, the university solar power project is still stuck in the starting block-tariff.
Only recently, and that too after along persuasion, did atripartite meeting took place between the project's private sponsor, rooftop provider and the power purchaser, but tariff remained a bone of contention between the stakeholders,sourcesin DPDC and DU said.
Bengal Solar, the sources said, was offering 11 US cents a unit, while DPDC was asking to fix the same at 7.5 US cents.
At one stage, the sources said, when the net-metering policy was introduced by the government to facilitate the consumers' sale of unconsumed solar power to distribution companies, DPDC officials had skipped the negotiations and offered DU to sell the electricity under the new policy, which finally caused the delay in settling the issue.
And seeing the excessive delay, the DU authorities recently wrote a letterto the PowerSecretary to intervene and settle the power tariff issue and expedite the project execution, UNB has learnt.
Prof Saiful Haque, director of Institute of Energy at Dhaka University, who has been coordinating the scheme on behalf of the varsity, said the rooftops of the 72 buildings have a potential of generating about 5 MW of solar power.
When contacted,DPDC chief engineer Mohiuddin Ahmed saidthey're hopeful of settling the issue soon."We've already satin the tripartitemeeting and asked the project sponsor to provide the detailed analysis of the tariff offered for the project. Being a commercial organisation, we always preferto settle any tariff issue on commercial basis."
Earlier DPDC had unsuccessfully tried to pursue different government agencies, including the Food Directorate, the Shilpakala Academy, the Women and Children Directorate, and the Education Directorate, for using their rooftops for the project, but none agreed.
Officials said the DPDC has initiated the move for solar power projects as part of the government plan to generate 10 percent electricity from solar power by 2020 to promote renewable energy across the country.
The country's solar power generation still remains below 450 MW, while the total power generation capacity is about 23,000 MW, the officials said.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Ekushey Padak winner thespian Aly Zaker hospitalized
Tenth-grader raped in Lalmonirhat
Four Hijbut Tahrir men held in Dhaka
2yrs on, DU solar power project stuck in starting block
Begum Sufia Kamal’s 21st death anniv today
Amend existing law to build tobacco-free Bangladesh
54 held for selling, consuming drugs in city
Awareness campaign at Kalabagan


Latest News
Two held with liquor in Khagrachari
4 'militants' from Sirajganj cordoned off house surrender
RAB cordons off house in in Sirajganj suspecting militant hideout
6 children among 14 killed in India road accident
Nadal beats Tsitsipas to make ATP Finals last four
Vietnam threatens to shut down Facebook over censorship requests
Prince William welcomes Princess Diana interview inquiry
AstraZeneca vaccine shows promise in elderly
Trump shifts strategy to hold power
England all-rounder Moeen Ali still yearns for Test cricket
Most Read News
Armenia-Azerbaijan war: Equation of profit and loss
Padma Bridge’s role in our economy
Country sees 30 deaths, 2,364 cases in 24 hrs
7 killed as trolley overturns in C'nawabganj
DU student rape case: Majnu gets life term
6 held in city's Mirpur on charge of gang rape
Biman suspends flights on 5 int'l routes till Dec 31
Death toll from C'nawabganj accident rises to 9
BERC can change power tariff more than once a year
Dengue joins with spike in C-19 death, infection
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft