Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 20 November, 2020, 12:22 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest 4 'militants' from Sirajganj cordoned off house surrender       
Home City News

Begum Sufia Kamal’s 21st death anniv today

Published : Friday, 20 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 49

Begum Sufia Kamal’s 21st death anniv today

Begum Sufia Kamal’s 21st death anniv today

The 21st death anniversary of poet Begum Sufia Kamal will be observed today.
On the occasion, President M Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina issued separate messages paying profound respect to the memory of the poet.
They prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul of Sufia Kamal.
In a message, the President said Poet Sufia Kamal will be alive among the countrymen through her literary talent and amazing works.
"Her life and literary works will inspire the new generation deeply and she will remain as a source of inspiration for the young generation forever," said the President.
Sufia Kamal Hamid had struggled for establishing a society with equal rights of men and women.. he said, adding that she was called 'Janoni Sahosika' for her contribution to the country's democratic, social and cultural movements.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in her message conveyed her profound respect to the memories of Begum Sufia Kamal, one of the pioneers of progressive, democratic and women emancipation movements in Bangladesh.     -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Ekushey Padak winner thespian Aly Zaker hospitalized
Tenth-grader raped in Lalmonirhat
Four Hijbut Tahrir men held in Dhaka
2yrs on, DU solar power project stuck in starting block
Begum Sufia Kamal’s 21st death anniv today
Amend existing law to build tobacco-free Bangladesh
54 held for selling, consuming drugs in city
Awareness campaign at Kalabagan


Latest News
Two held with liquor in Khagrachari
4 'militants' from Sirajganj cordoned off house surrender
RAB cordons off house in in Sirajganj suspecting militant hideout
6 children among 14 killed in India road accident
Nadal beats Tsitsipas to make ATP Finals last four
Vietnam threatens to shut down Facebook over censorship requests
Prince William welcomes Princess Diana interview inquiry
AstraZeneca vaccine shows promise in elderly
Trump shifts strategy to hold power
England all-rounder Moeen Ali still yearns for Test cricket
Most Read News
Armenia-Azerbaijan war: Equation of profit and loss
Padma Bridge’s role in our economy
Country sees 30 deaths, 2,364 cases in 24 hrs
7 killed as trolley overturns in C'nawabganj
DU student rape case: Majnu gets life term
6 held in city's Mirpur on charge of gang rape
Biman suspends flights on 5 int'l routes till Dec 31
Death toll from C'nawabganj accident rises to 9
BERC can change power tariff more than once a year
Dengue joins with spike in C-19 death, infection
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft