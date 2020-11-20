

Begum Sufia Kamal’s 21st death anniv today

On the occasion, President M Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina issued separate messages paying profound respect to the memory of the poet.

They prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul of Sufia Kamal.

In a message, the President said Poet Sufia Kamal will be alive among the countrymen through her literary talent and amazing works.

"Her life and literary works will inspire the new generation deeply and she will remain as a source of inspiration for the young generation forever," said the President.

Sufia Kamal Hamid had struggled for establishing a society with equal rights of men and women.. he said, adding that she was called 'Janoni Sahosika' for her contribution to the country's democratic, social and cultural movements.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in her message conveyed her profound respect to the memories of Begum Sufia Kamal, one of the pioneers of progressive, democratic and women emancipation movements in Bangladesh. -BSS





















