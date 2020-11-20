Amend existing law to build tobacco-free Bangladesh

Participants at a workshop on Thursday urged the government to amend the existing tobacco control law immediately to build a tobacco-free Bangladesh by 2040.

They made the call in the programme organised by PROGGA (Knowledge for Progress), together with Anti-Tobacco Media Alliance (ATMA), and supported by Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids (CTFK), at Bangladesh Medical Association (BMA) Bhaban in the city.

The speakers expressed hopes that immediate amendment of tobacco control law would contribute in achieving the Sustainable Development Goal of reducing premature deaths from non-communicable diseases to one-third by 2030.

The World Health Organization says tobacco kills up to half of its users. And it kills more than 8 million people each year - over 7 million of those deaths are the result of direct tobacco use while around 1.2 million are the result of non-smokers being exposed to second-hand smoke. -UNB













