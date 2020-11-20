54 held for selling, consuming drugs in city

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) arrested 54 people on charges of selling and consuming drugs during different anti-narcotics drives in the last 24 hours till 6:00am on Thursday.

The Detective Branch (DB) of the DMP in association with local police stations carried out the simultaneous drives starting at 6am on Wednesday.

A total of 2,266 pieces of yaba tablets, more than 56.1 grams of heroin, 6.29 kgs of cannabis were recovered from the arrested persons' possession, said a DMP press release here. BSS





















