Awareness campaign at Kalabagan



Dwellers of Kalabagan slum under ward No 5 of Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) hold a rally in a bid to create awareness among the slum dwellers and locals on Thursday. photo: observer

DNCC ward no 5 with the support of 'Slum-based Citizen Action Network (SCAN) Project', supported by the European Union and 'Resource Integration Center (RIC)' and Solidarities International organized the event.

A huge number of slum dwellers and local people participated in the rally.

Project Coordinator of RIC SMA Muyeed said that there is no alternative of creating awareness among the people for ensuring improved water, sanitation and waste management services for the slum dwellers and urban poor.

Slum dwellers expressed their satisfaction for getting water, sanitation and waste management related services from the government and non-government organizations.















