Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 20 November, 2020, 12:21 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest 4 'militants' from Sirajganj cordoned off house surrender       
Home Foreign News

News in brief

NYC public schools to be closed

Published : Friday, 20 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 38

NEW York, NOV 19: New York's public schools will close temporarily to combat a rise in coronavirus cases, its mayor announced on Wednesday, dealing a blow to the city's recovery.
Bill de Blasio said the schools would shut from Thursday "out an abundance of caution" after the city recorded a seven-day average positivity rate of three percent.
"We must fight back the second wave of COVID-19," he wrote on Twitter. The three percent threshold had been agreed between the city government and teaching unions when New York's schools began reopening in September.
New York City is the largest school district in the United States with 1.1 million students. It has been the only major city in the United States to commit to offering in-person classes this fall as part of a hybrid system that included online learning.    -AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
NYC public schools to be closed
China praises British diplomat
Nitish Kumar's minister quits
Russia, China ‘cyber threats’ target Canada: Report
Imran goes to Kabul as US prepares drawdown, peace talks stall
Will Biden be a one-term president?
Pelosi wins bid to lead Democrats in US House
Virus wave must be fought without vaccines: WHO


Latest News
Two held with liquor in Khagrachari
4 'militants' from Sirajganj cordoned off house surrender
RAB cordons off house in in Sirajganj suspecting militant hideout
6 children among 14 killed in India road accident
Nadal beats Tsitsipas to make ATP Finals last four
Vietnam threatens to shut down Facebook over censorship requests
Prince William welcomes Princess Diana interview inquiry
AstraZeneca vaccine shows promise in elderly
Trump shifts strategy to hold power
England all-rounder Moeen Ali still yearns for Test cricket
Most Read News
Armenia-Azerbaijan war: Equation of profit and loss
Padma Bridge’s role in our economy
Country sees 30 deaths, 2,364 cases in 24 hrs
7 killed as trolley overturns in C'nawabganj
DU student rape case: Majnu gets life term
6 held in city's Mirpur on charge of gang rape
Death toll from C'nawabganj accident rises to 9
Biman suspends flights on 5 int'l routes till Dec 31
BERC can change power tariff more than once a year
Dengue joins with spike in C-19 death, infection
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft