Nitish Kumar's minister quits

Patna, Nov 19: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's fourth term started with the resignation of a minister three days after he and his 14-member cabinet took oath. Education minister Mewalal Choudhary had to step down after the Opposition Rashtriya Janata Dal flagged a three-year-old corruption case against him and questioned why he was inducted in the government.

A criminal case was filed against the JD(U) MLA from Tarapur back in 2017 after allegations that he was involved in irregularities in the appointments to posts of assistant professor and junior scientists as the vice-chancellor of Bhagalpur agriculture university.

He was suspended from the party for a while after jibes from the BJP, which was in the opposition at the time. -NDTV

