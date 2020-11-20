Video
Will Biden be a one-term president?

Published : Friday, 20 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM

WASHINGTON, Nov 19: Joe Biden, the oldest person ever to win the US presidency, will celebrate his 78th birthday on Friday.
If he were to run and be reelected in 2024, he would be 86 at the end of a second term in 2029.
With two months to go before he even gets the keys to the Oval Office, Washington insiders are already asking: will he be a one-term president?
Throughout his campaign against Donald Trump, Biden -- a "lion of American history," according to his former boss, Barack Obama -- has remained purposefully vague about his future plans.
When asked by ABC News in August if the idea of serving for eight years was on his internal radar, Biden replied: "Absolutely."
But before that, in April, at a fundraising event, he told donors that he saw himself as a "transition candidate" -- a phrase that raised eyebrows and fuelled speculation.
Was he trying to say he was the best placed to shut the book on Trumpism, because of his decades of political experience and his empathetic nature, but would then pass the torch to a new generation of Democrats in 2024?
It goes without saying that many of the party's new, bright faces were not even alive when Biden was first elected to the US Senate in 1972.
Or was he simply talking about transition in a broader sense, without meaning to offer any outlook on the future?
A few days after securing the presidency over Trump, Biden's sister Valerie -- who has played a key role in his political career but generally remains out of the public eye -- expressed confidence he would seek reelection.    -AFP


