Friday, 20 November, 2020, 12:21 PM
Pelosi wins bid to lead Democrats in US House

Published : Friday, 20 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM

WASHINGTON, Nov 19: US Democratic lawmakers on Wednesday chose House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to lead the party into the Joe Biden era and preside over their narrow House majority as the most powerful person in Congress.
The 80-year-old Pelosi -- the highest-ranking woman in US congressional history and outgoing President Donald Trump's chief nemesis on Capitol Hill -- ran unopposed for the top job.
She was nominated in a virtual leadership election, the first of its kind as the nation grapples with the coronavirus pandemic.
"I'm thrilled, I'm excited, and I can't wait to be working with the new president of the United States, Joe Biden and (vice president) Kamala Harris," Pelosi said.
In accepting the nomination she pledged to take action to help "crush" the Covid-19 crisis and prioritize achieving "justice" for Americans on the issues of health care, economic security, the courts and climate change.
Biden called Pelosi to congratulate her and say "he looks forward to working with her and Democratic leadership in the House on a shared agenda to get Covid-19 under control and build our economy back better," his transition team said.
A formal House floor vote for the speakership occurs in January after the new congressional session begins, and shortly before Biden takes office as president. She is widely expected to win.
Pelosi has led her caucus since 2003. Two years ago the veteran lawmaker representing San Francisco agreed to serve in the post through 2022 at most, a move that likely cleared the way for her easy re-nomination.
The House Democratic caucus, in a tweet, hailed the nomination of their "fearless leader."
But tensions have simmered. In the November 3 election, Democrats fell well short of their stated aim to expand their 233-202 majority, failing to oust a single Republican incumbent and losing at least 10 seats.    -AFP


