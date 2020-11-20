Video
Friday, 20 November, 2020, 12:20 PM
Home News

Clothing brand GO & FIT gets JABIAN Business Excellence Award-2020

Published : Friday, 20 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 52
Observer Desk

CEO of ‘GO & FIT’-Mizanur Rahman Piash

GO & FIT, a clothing brand won the JABIAN Business Excellence Award -2020 at a programme in the capital on Monday organised by JABIAN Business Network (JBN), a platform of businesses of former and current students of Jahangirnagar University (JU).
JBN honoured a total of 30 businesses/entrepreneurs of JU at its third-anniversary ceremony a city hotel in the capital.
Different businesses showcased and shared their manufactured products and services, the valuable experience and stories of successful business, trade and business connections.
The top thirty businesses in the group were shortlisted this year through business reports considering sales reports, page reviews, monitoring and acceptance of the business to the buyer by all the JU vendors.
From there the top ten entrepreneurs are selected by a vote of the group members considering the acceptance of the entrepreneur and his business to the buyers.
Mizanur Rahman Piash, former student of Geography and Environment Department (41st Batch) of the university, who owns the emerging clothing brand 'GO & FIT', was selected as the entrepreneur of the year and his brand 'GO & FIT' won the JABIAN Business Excellence Award 2020 and Certificate.
JBN is a Facebook-based platform launched on November 17 in 2017 where the current and former students of JU can engage in dealing with business problems, solutions, possibilities, opportunities, the practice of business ethics, the need to maintain quality standards, and so on.



