Friday, 20 November, 2020, 12:20 PM
Home News

161 more test positive for Covid-19 in Ctg

Published : Friday, 20 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34
Staff Correspondent

CHATTOGRAM, Nov 19: A total of 161 people were tested positive for coronavirus in the last 24 hours after testing 1501 samples at eight COVID-19 laboratories in the district.
Among the newly detected patients, 139 are from Chattogram city and 22 from different upazilas of the district, hospital sources said.
The total number of infected patients now stands at 23,222 in the district, Dr Sheikh Fazle Rabbi, civil surgeon of Chattogram, said. Among the total 23222 coronavirus infected persons, 17424 are the residents of the port city and the rest 5,798 are residents of different upazilas of the district.
Despite no death in the last three consecutive days, the number of coronavirus (COVID-19) fatalities in Chattogram reached at 312.
With the healing of 78 more infected patients, the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients rose to 17579.
"The healed patients were discharged from different home isolations and Dedicated Corona Isolation Hospitals of the district as two consecutive real-time PCR tests were found negative," he said.
Besides, 1,324 patients are undergoing treatment at isolation units of different hospitals in the port city.


